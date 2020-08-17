Amid all the rumours making the rounds ahead of the summer transfer window that Juventus strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala could move out of Turin after the Champions League exit, latest reports suggest that the two stars are not contemplating on those lines and will stay with the Bianconneri. Also Read - Manchester City on High Alert As Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona he Wants to Leave Immediately: Report

Sport Mediaset journalist Gianni Balzarini in a YouTube chat assured that nothing of that kind is being considered by them.

Balzarini said based on the information he gathered, they will not be leaving Turin this summer.

Amid speculation that Ronaldo is contemplating moving to Spanish club Barcelona, Balzarini said the reports were an ”invention” and not much should be made of it.

Tuttosport had reported last week that new manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to exchange Dybala, to which Balzarini said the MVP of the season will not leave the club with negotiations over his contract extension are expected to take a while, especially as his current contract doesn’t expire until 2022.

Earlier last week, Ronaldo’s camp had quashed the rumour of him going to Barcelona after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona.

He was quoted as saying to BBC. “He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?”, Balague said.

The 35-year-old has been in top form scoring 37 goals in 46 games this season, he also scored a brace in the second leg Champions League fixture against Lyon, but Juve lost on basis of away goals.

The initial reports had suggested that Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendis would be talking to Paris Saint-Germain boss during the end of the Champions League.

On the other hand, Dybala scored 17 goals for Juventus in their successful Serie A campaign this season.