Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India

It will be another big match in Serie A as Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan will lock horns against one another on Sunday at the Juventus Stadium. Both the teams will look to stay in the top four and come up with their best in the weekend match. Juventus have won 20 matches out of the 34 they have played whereas AC Milan has managed one more win than their opponent but are placed at number five because of fewer draws.

Juventus have won three out of their five matches as one match has ended in a draw and one they have lost. On the other hand, AC Milan has also won three out of their last five encounters but they have lost two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace against Udinese last weekend and he will look to once again bring his best to the table. On the other hand, AC Milan will depend on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been in fine form.

When is the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match will take place on Monday, May 10.

What are the timings of the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match will start at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

Where can you watch live stream of the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.