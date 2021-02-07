Juventus beat AS Roma 2-0 on Saturday in a Serie A clash to go third in the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo – who turned 37 on Friday opened the scoring in the 13th-minute of the match. Ronaldo blasted the ball with his left-foot at the bottom of the goal. The Portuguese superstar came close to scoring a brace soon, but the bar denied him help Juventus double the lead. Also Read - JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs AS Roma Football Match at Allianz Stadium 10:30 PM IST February 6 Saturday

While the scoreline remained 1-0 at half time, Juventus felt the game was not yet over. After the break, Roma changed their strategy and looked to exert pressure on Juventus, but all that did not help as Roger Ibanez, in the 69th-minute scored an own goal.

AS Roma came close to scoring on a number of occasions with 14 shots on target compared to three from the hosts, but the visitors did not test Wojciech Szczesny well.

“Sometimes you can play well, sometimes less well. The important thing is to bring home the result,” Pirlo said. “I don’t know if it was the best Juve tonight, but it was a great Juve.”

This was Juventus’ sixth win in a row across formats. AS Roma slip to the number four spot in the points tally following the loss.

The victory takes the Bianconeri up to third on the Serie A table, five points behind table-toppers Inter Milan and with a game in hand.

Juventus will next play Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Juventus have the lead with a 2-1 win in the first leg. In the first leg, Ronaldo scored a brace to help his side win.

Ronaldo has been in decent form in 2021 and would like to keep it that way.