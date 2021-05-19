Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming Coppa Italia Final LIVE in India

In one of the most-awaited clashes of Coppa Italia – Juventus will lock horns against Atalanta in the summit clash on Wednesday night at the iconic Mapei Stadium. Having beaten Juventus for the first time in 20 years less than a month ago in the league, Atalanta will now hope to secure the same result once again as they face the Serie A giants for the Coppa Italia final. After getting the better of newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will hope to end their trophy drought of the 2020-21 season. The Old Lady are set to arrive with their tails up in the Italian football annual cup competition after a crucial win over Inter Milan in Italian Serie A. Atalanta have been a better side than Juventus in the Italian top flight as they are currently placed second in the Serie A standings. Juventus are fighting for the UEFA Champions League spot and Andrea Pirlo’s men are fifth in the league standings after amassing 75 points from 37 matches. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Juventus vs Atalanta live football match online in India. Also Read - Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch MUN vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV; TV Telecast Star Sports

When is the Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match?

The Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match will take place on Thursday, May 20 in India. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs SEV Live Stream Football Match Online on Facebook App, JIOTV; TV Telecast

What are the timings of the Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match?

The Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match will start at 12:30 AM IST. Also Read - Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India - When And Where to Watch JUVE vs ACM Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

Where is the Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match being played?

The Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match will be played at the Mapei Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match?

The Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match?

The Juventus vs Atalanta Coppa Italia match live streaming will not be available on any OTT platforms in India. However, the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams.

ATN vs JUV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders: Matttijs de Ligt, Berat Djimsiti, Alex Sandro, Jose Luis Palomino

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Matteo Pessina, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Duvan Zapata (VC)

ATN vs JUV Predicted Playing XIs

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matttijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atalanta (ATN): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.