Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming Serie A in India

In an exciting Serie A encounter on super Sunday, Bologna will host Juventus in a mouth-watering clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Juventus will hope play their best football in an otherwise inconsistent season, as they seek to seal a top-four place at Bologna on Sunday, after lifting their 14th Coppa Italia in midweek. Juventus will be boosted by a rare performance of true character and cohesion during the week, following their fortunate Coppa Italia victory last time out in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face an existential crisis, in the truest sense. Under new manager Andrea Pirlo, the nine-time defending champions not only lost Serie A title but also staring at possible failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. On the last day of Serie A, Juve need to beat Bologna and hope for favourable results elsewhere to qualify for the continent's elite competition next season. On the other hand, Bologna will be playing for pride as they enter the match as the 12th-placed team, having garnered 41 points from 10 wins and 11 draws. In the first leg, Juventus beat Bologna 2-0. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Juventus vs Bologna live football match online in India.

When is the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match will take place on Monday, May 24 in India.

What are the timings of the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match will start at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match will be played at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network India.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Bologna Serie A match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

JUV vs BOG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV)

Defenders: Matthijs de Light (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Mattia de Sciglio (BOL)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentacur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Riccardo Orsolini (BOL), Gary Medel (BOL)

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Rodrigo Palacio (BOL)

JUV vs BOG Predicted Playing 11s

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluca Frabotta, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata.

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Nicolás Domínguez, Jerdy Schouten, Musa Barrow, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini.