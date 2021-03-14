In the mega encounter, Juventus will lock horns against Cagliari in Serie A. Both teams have played inconsistent football this season, Juventus are still in the race for the Serie A title and are currently at the third spot in the Serie A. While things are looking difficult for Cagialri as they are currently at the 17th spot. After getting eliminated from the Champions League, Juventus will look to produce a statement. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo talked about the transfer rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the mega clash. “Ronaldo is fine. It’s natural he is disappointed by what happened the other night, as is everyone. He trained well and has recovered to play tomorrow night,” Pirlo said in a press conference, as quoted by Football Italia. “It’s natural there are rumours after the elimination, as he is the most important player in the world along with Lionel Messi. He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and more than proved his worth. “The project started in recent years planned the enrichment of the squad with players of a certain pedigree. It’s impossible to create a team just of young players. This was the initial project and it will be for the future as well.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Juventus vs Cagliari live football match online Serie A online and on TV. Also Read - Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch OSA vs BARCA Live Football Match Online And on TV

When is the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match will take place on Sunday, March 14. Also Read - Verona vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch VER vs JUV Live Football Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match will start at 10:30 PM IST. Also Read - Seria A 2020-21 Live Streaming in India Verona vs Juventus: When And Where to Watch VER vs JUV Live Football Match Online And TV Telecast, Team News

Where is the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match being played?

The Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match will be played at the Sardegna Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.