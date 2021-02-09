In the mega encounter, Juventus will lock horns against Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semifinal. The two arch-rivals will lock horns to seal their spot in the final of the tournament. In the first leg, Juventus played dominant football to register a 2-1 win at San Siro. Meanwhile, in Serie A, Inter Milan have been playing dominant football as they have won 14 out of the 21 games and are currently at the second spot on the points table. While Juventus have lacked spark in their game and are at the third spot with 12 wins in 20 games. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will be the key players for Inter in the important fixture. While Cristiano Ronaldo will be the star attraction from Juventus. Ahead of the match, Pirlo said they want to enter the final at any cost. “We will need to go out there with the attitude of being equals,” Pirlo said. “We’re starting from 0-0, we can’t still be thinking about the first leg victory. This is like a final so we must have the attitude of an aggressive team that knows what it wants. “We need to be focused; the objective is too important to let it get away.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match. Also Read - Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch JUV vs INTER Live Football Match

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, February 10.

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match will start at 01:15 PM IST.

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match will not be telecasted in India.

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia Semifinal match will live stream on the respective social media pages of both clubs.