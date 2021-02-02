Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming Coppa Italia Semifinal

In the mega encounter, Inter Milan will lock horns against Juventus in the Coppa Italia Semifinal. The two arch-rivals will look to take advantage in the first leg in the quest to enter the final. Inter Milan have played dominant football this season and are currently at the second spot on the points table with 13 wins in 20 matches. While Juventus have been inconsistent with their performances and are in the fourth spot. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's decent run in front of goals, Juventus have only won 11 of their 19 matches. Ahead of the crucial contest, Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo talked about their first defeat to Inter this season."It taught a lot. It taught that when we are not on the right track, we are not ourselves. From there we started again with great performances. We were lucky enough to immediately meet Napoli who immediately raised our attention. However, we must not settle down because we are only at the beginning of the second leg and we still have many games to play," Pirlo said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live football match online in India.

When is the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match?

The Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match will take place on Monday, February 3.

What are the timings of Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match?

The Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match?

The Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match?

The Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semifinal match will live stream on Fancode App in India.