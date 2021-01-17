Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India

In the mega encounter, arch-rivals Inter Milan and Juventus will lock horns against each other in Serie A contest. With Inter Milan back to their best, the Serie A title race has been intensified in the past couple of months. Inter are on the top of Serie A points table with Juventus on the fifth spot. For Inter, strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have been in sensational form. While Juventus have played inconsistent football this season and have been heavily relied on their star Cristiano Ronaldo. In the mega contest, Ronaldo will be under immense pressure to put his team on top. Ahead of the clash Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Manchester United are not an underdog. Ahead of the mega clash, Andrea Pirlo said he is expected his rival to be aggressive in the game. “I expect to see an aggressive Inter that wants to set the tempo for the game, but we are Juventus, so we want to go to San Siro with our style of football, free from pressure. There must be no fear, no timidity, even in such an important match. We must free our minds. We are Juventus and must be accustomed to people putting pressure on us. The victory would give us a real boost that goes beyond the three points. We might have different philosophies at this moment, but both teams will fight to the end for the title.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan live football match online and on TV in India Also Read - INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Juventus Football Match at Giuseppe Meazza 1:15 AM IST January 18 Monday

When is the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match will take place on Monday, January 18. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Two Records When Juventus-Inter Milan Serie A Clash

What are the timings of Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match will start at 01.15 AM IST. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Level as Joint-Top Scorer in Football History, Twitterverse Hails Juventus Star For Record Feat

Where is the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.