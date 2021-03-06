Juventus vs Lazio LIVE Football Streaming Serie A 2020-21

Juventus would look to keep the winning momentum going when they play host to Lazio on Sunday in a Serie A clash. The Turin club is currently placed third in the tally, while Lazio is at the seventh spot. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. But, playing at home and given their form – Juventus would start favourites. Also Read - IFAB Announces Change to Handball Law in Football From July 1: All You Need to Know About New Rule

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Juventus vs Spezia live Serie A match. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Khabib Nurmagomedov His BIGGEST Worry in Life

Live Streaming Serie A in India Juventus vs Lazio

When is the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will take place on Sunday, March 7. Also Read - LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs Chelsea Match at 1:45 AM IST March 5 Friday

What are the timings of the Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

Likely Starting XI

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Lazio: Pepe Reina (GK); Patric, Marco Parolo, Francesco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile