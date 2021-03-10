It was a disappointing night for Juventus after being eliminated from Champions League despite a 3-2 win over 10-man FC Porto in a Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night. The two-legged clash ended 4-4 on aggregate but Porto progressed to the quarterfinals on away goals. Also Read - Barcelona vs PSG: After 4 Years, Lionel Messi Eyes Another 'Remontada' Without his Old Partners

Juventus had suffered a 1-2 defeat in the first leg and they needed to win by just 1-0 at home to punch their ticket into the last-eight. However, Andre Pirlo’s men went a goal behind as early as the 19th minute after the hosts conceded a penalty with Sergio Oliveira converting the resulting spot-kick. Also Read - Live Streaming Juventus vs Porto Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch JUV vs POR Live Stream CL Football Match Online And on TV

Juventus were colourless in the first half but stepped up after the break with Federico Chiesa drawing them level in the 49th minute. Five minutes later Porto were reduced to 10 men when Medhi Taremi picked up his second yellow card of the contest after kicking the ball away. Also Read - Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Was a Mistake by Juventus, Claims Antonio Cassano

Pouncing on their man-to-man advantage, Juventus took the lead through Chiesa in the 63rd minute. The game could have been put to bed had Cristiano Ronaldo not headed one wide of the goalpost and then Alvaro Morata was deemed offside after thinking he had found the winner in the stoppage-time.

And then Porto were given a free-kick late into the tie with Oliviera sending it between Ronaldo’s leg confirming his team’s progression. A consolation goal for Juventus followed two minutes later via Adrien Rabiot.

“When you make four big errors over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16, you can get eliminated,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “We had started well and there was a chance with Alvaro Morata to take the lead immediately. It didn’t go in, there was an error for the penalty, we could’ve conceded a second, but then played the game we should’ve done in the second half, helped also by the extra man.”