In a bid to keep them fresh ahead of Juventus' Champions League fixture against Lyon, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were rested in the final Serie A clash on Saturday night against AS Roma and that proved to be fatal as the Bianconeri – who had already sealed their ninth consecutive Italian title – lost to AS Roma 1-3. It was also their first loss at home since 2018 and after 40 matches.

It took Gonzalo Higuain merely five minutes to break the deadlock and give Maurizio Sarri's Bianconeri the early lead. It was Bernadeschi's good, low cross that Rabiot in the near post flicked it behind him and Higuain had to tap to find the back of the net.

Eighteen minutes after that Roma hit back to level things. Nikola Kalinic's perfect header got things on level terms for Roma midway through the first half. At the stroke of half-time, Roma was awarded a penalty and Diego Perotti slotted the ball at the back of the net with ease to get Roma in the lead. Roma went into half-time with the much-deserved lead.

Juventus looked lacklustre and Roma took full advantage of that in the second half of the match. It was Perotti again in the 52nd-minute of the match. He had struck again to take a two-goal lead and take the match beyond Juventus’ reach.

By missing the game, Ronaldo – who was chasing Lazio’s Ciro Immobile – in the race to be Italy’s top league goalscorer has missed out on the Golden Boot.