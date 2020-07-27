Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion on Sunday night with a brace to seal the ninth straight Serie A title for Juventus against Sampdoria. With the win, the Turin-side went seven points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games still to be played. The win also gave coach Maurizio Sarri his first Italian title. Also Read - Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming Details Serie A: When And Where to Watch JUV vs SAM Online, TV Telecast, Probable XI, Head to Head, Latest Football Matches, Timings in India, Cristiano Ronaldo, SonyLIV

Both sides settled in and played competitive football in the first half and it got a little frustrating before Ronaldo finally broke the deadlock in the added time of the first half of the encounter, which was also his 31st goal of the season. It was Miralem Pjanic who rolled a free-kick to Ronaldo, who found the back of the net to put Juventus in the lead. Juventus went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Ronaldo was also involved in the second goal of the night when his shot was blocked by Emil Audero and Federico Bernardeschi snapped up the rebound in the 67th-minute to double the lead and almost seal the title for the Turn-side.

Ronaldo could have added to his tally, but he missed the opportunity when he smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the 89th-minute of the match. Ronaldo became the first player to score 30 goals in a league campaign for Juventus since John Hansen in 1951-52.

Ronaldo’s tally has been boosted by a record-setting 12 penalties, and while Juve has scored 75 goals, Atalanta has racked up 96 – the most in Serie A for more than 60 years.

In 36 games, Juventus have 83 points, while Inter Milan has 76 points from an equal number of matches.