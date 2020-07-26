JUV vs SAM Live Streaming Details Serie A

With two games to go in the season, table-toppers Juventus would like to seal the Serie A title against Sampdoria on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo's men – who lost to Udinese in their last encounter – would not like to stretch it till their last game. Juventus will start favourites at home, where they are unbeaten in their last 17 games. Juventus also have a favourable 22-8 head-to-head record against Sampdoria.

Live Streaming Details

What: Serie A 2020

When: July 27

Timing: 1:30 AM

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Where to Watch Online Streaming in India: The Serie A Juventus vs Sampdoria game live stream on SonyLIV.

TV: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

Probable XI

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi

Sampdoria: Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Lorenzo Tonelli, Tommaso Augello, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Karol Linetty, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini

FULL SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

Sampdoria (SAM): Emil Audero, Andrea Seculin, Matteo Raspa, Wladimiro Falcone, Lorenzo Avogadri, Dodô, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Vasco Regini, Alex Ferrari, Nicola Murru, Kaique Rocha, Ronaldo Vieira, Albin Ekdal, Karol Linetty, Édgar Barreto, Emiliano Rigoni, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Bahlouli, Jakub Jankto, Omar Colley, Morten Thorsby, Gonzalo Maroni, Bartosz Bereszynski, Mehdi Leris, Andrea Bertolacci, Felice D’Amico, Federico Bonazzoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

