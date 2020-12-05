Juventus vs Torino Live Streaming Serie A 2020-21 in India

Juventus lock horns with Torino on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium. It would be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo – who was rested in the last game would return or not. He was seen training with the side and in all likelihood would make the starting 11. Also Read - JUV vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Torino Football Match at Allianz Stadium 10.30 PM IST December 5 Saturday

Both the sides have an opportunity to enter the Top-4 on the table with a win in this fixture. Andrea Pirlo’s side has failed to put together a consistent run of wins, and as a result, find themselves six points adrift of league leaders AC Milan. Juventus come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Benevento, with the club dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Will Juventus Star Play Serie A Fixture Today Versus Torino?

When and where to watch Juventus vs Torino

Where and when is the Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match being played? Also Read - NAP vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Napoli vs Roma Football Match at Stadio San Paolo, Naples 1.15 AM IST November 30 Monday

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match will be played on July 6, 2020, at Allianz Stadium.

What time does the Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match begin?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live streaming?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Juventus vs Torino: Predicted Starting XIs

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Berenguer, Belotti

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

DREAM11: Buffon; Bonucci, De Ligt, Lukic, Cuadrado; Meite, Matuidi, Pjanic; Belotti, Ronaldo (C), Dybala(VC)

JUV vs TOR Live Streaming – Check Streaming Details, Best players list of today’s match, Juventus vs Torino Where to Watch, JUV TV Telecast, TOR Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Tips, Juventus vs Torino Head to Head.