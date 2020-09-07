Ace Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday revealed that she got a special birthday gift from her boyfriend Vishnu Vishal. The badminton star gave us a glimpse of her engagement ring on her finger and made the big announcement. The Commonwealth Games medallist informed fans that Vishal had traveled all the way to Hyderabad to make her birthday even more special. Also Read - PV Sindhu Opts Out Of Thomas And Uber Cup Due To "Personal Reasons"

“N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic),” Jwala Gutta wrote sharing photos from her birthday celebration. Also Read - Former President And Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee Dies; Sports Fraternity Mourns | POSTS

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️🥂😘 pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo Also Read - China Masters, Dutch Open Badminton Tournaments Canceled — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Jwala and Vishal have been seeing each other for the last two years.

“After my separation, I met Jwala and started spending a lot of time with her. She is a very positive person and that’s what I like about her. She had also gone through a separation in life. We spoke, understood each other and things are going fine,” Vishnu Vishal had told India Today.

“I don’t have the feelings of an 18-year-old, who falls in love for the first time. I am 35 now, things are different. I am practical and more matured. Let’s see what happens in the future.”