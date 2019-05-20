Ace badminton star Jwala Gutta hit back at Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi for sharing a meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This comes a day after all the TV channels came out with their exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections. The meme shared by Vivek Oberoi also features Salman Khan. The cryptic tweet did not seem to have gone down well with the badminton star who came up with a reply. Jwala called the tweet ‘extremely absurd’. “Haha! creative! No politics here….just life,” Vivek Oberoi’s post read.

Meanwhile, Jwala Gutta replied to Vivek. “Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!”

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

In the picture, you can see Vivek Oberoi along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the opinion poll, then during exit polls, things change and you can see Salman Khan along with Aishwarya and in the third picture, there is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya and that reads ‘Result’. This is a post that is getting slammed on Twitter.

That’s quite in bad taste… Show some respect for women ! — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

How cheap a person can b … @vivekoberoi thinks after his film on #Modi he is reincarnation of #Modi

Look at the level of disrespect for women @SalmanKhanHolic don’t u think he has crossed limits @SrBachchan it’s disrespect to any women — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 20, 2019

Dude wtf is wrong with you? — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) May 20, 2019

Plz. Don’t spread this pics its demeaning to a woman N a torture to her child too.. Plz a humble request — RiA (@RiaRevealed) May 20, 2019

Get over it. This meme isn’t about you and you know it well. Your disguised and sly attempt of popularizing this crass graphic on aishwarya can only fool some dumb folks here. Jerk! — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) May 20, 2019

Shameful .. shows lack of class .. too much to expect an apology even .. — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the grapevine has it that Vivek Oberoi is going to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his next film. The new poster of the movie was launched earlier and it reads “Ab aa rahe hai dobara, PM Narendra Modi. Ab koi rok nahi sakta (Now, PM Narendra Modi is returning to power, now no one can stop him).”