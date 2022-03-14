Jalandhar: International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian has been shot dead during an ongoing match in Mallian, Punjab on Monday.Also Read - National Selection Trials For Women Kabaddi Players To Begin On February 21

Sandeep who hailed from Ambiyan village was killed by unidentified assailants during a Kabaddi Cup at Malian village in Jalandhar at 6 PM. It has been learned that around 20 rounds have been fired on his head and chest.

International Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh from Nangal Ambiyan village shot dead by unidentified assailants during a Kabaddi Cup at Malian village in Jalandhar. Bullets fired in head & chest. Disturbing video of the crime. — Kusum Aroraکسم اروڑہਕੁਸੁਮ ਅਰੋੜਾ (@Arora24Kusum) March 14, 2022

The goons that attacked the Kabaddi player are said to be around 12 of them.

The goons that attacked the Kabaddi player are said to be around 12 of them.

Some Gangsters killed a Kabaddi Player in Jalandhar today. Around 20 rounds fired. Seeing this incident, I sincerely hope the next 5 years are peaceful. Punjab cannot afford another collapse of Law and Order — Sumit (@sumitdhh) March 14, 2022

Nangal as a professional Kabaddi player, played in the stopper position. He grew up playing the sport and started his career playing state-level matches and was known as ‘Gladiator’ by his fans. He ruled Kabaddi world for more than a decade and played very well in Canada, USA, UK, other than in Punjab.

A disturbing video is surfacing in social media as series of bullets have been fired from distance. Spectators at the tournament were seen fleeing from the spot.

The police are yet to provide any further details about the incident. Netizens on the internet are speculating that he was looking after the major league Kabaddi federation and there is a possibility that there have been some trouble between him and the federation or maybe with the clubs.