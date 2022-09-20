Saharanpur: Cricket is a religion in the country and cricketers are treated like gods. While that is understandable, it is unfortunate that other sports do not get the recognition it deserves. If on Monday, India saw their national football captain insulted during the presentation of the Durand Cup, on Tuesday – things went from bad to worse. A clip is doing the rounds wherein junior kabaddi players are being served food inside the toilet due to lack of space. The horrifying clip comes from the district of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where a three-day state-level U-17 girls’ kabaddi tournament is scheduled to take place.Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League Set To Start From October 9 | Check Deets

Kabaddi players were fed food in the bathroom in Saharanpur 300 players had come in the ongoing state kabaddi tournament in the stadium.

The sports officer of Saharanpur Animesh Saxena has rubbished all such allegations as ‘totally baseless’ while speaking to The Times of India. “Food served to players here is of good quality.”

“There was a space crunch and the food was cooked near the stadium pool,” said Saxena, who reprimanded the cooks after a few players raised the issue.

“There was a competition going on in the stadium in which where food was served, some issue of some dirty toilet has been found, in respect of which DM sahib has handed over the investigation to me. The report has been sought in the day. Tomorrow I will go and investigate, whatever facts will come to light, I will submit the report to the District Magistrate,” said Rajnish Kumar Mishra, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), while speaking to Sports Tak.

