HIGHLIGHTS – Asian Games 2023: IND Humiliate PAK 61-14, Enter Final

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi

Updated: October 6, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi

HIGHLIGHTS – India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi

In one of the biggest clashes from an Indian point of view in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on Friday would be the Kabaddi semi-final between India and Pakistan. With a spot in the finale at stake, it is all to play for today. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST. The match will be available on live streaming and live telecast in India. Both teams are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering contest is on the cards. The two teams have won medals at each of the previous eight editions, India’s tally includes seven golds and one bronze. The Pakistan kabaddi team’s cabinet has two silvers and six bronze.

Live Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: And finally, India win the match 64-14 to make it to the final of the Men’s Kabaddi event at the Asian games.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: Five more minutes to go. What a scoreline already. India has dominated and how. This is such a massive result for India.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:27 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: With seven minutes to go, can India inflict an allout on Pakistan for the sixth time? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    Ind vs Pak, KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates: Guess what, Pakistan have noe been allout for the fifth time in under 30 minutes of the game. This has been rather humiliating for Pakistan.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:23 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: With 11 minutes to go, India look firm favourites to make the final. Now, they can actually afford to experiment a little ahead of the summit clash.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Match LIVE Score: So yes, Pakistan allout for the fourth time. This is been humiliating for Pakistan. India have been dominant and how. LIVE | IND 42-8 PAK

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates: Pakistan in raid, he claims he has touched Surjeet. The Indian does not agree with the Pakistani. The Men in Green could be allout again for the fourth time. The score is IND 35-6 PAK.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – India vs Pakistan: With a double-thigh, Muzammil gets in a great tackle. Sachin out of action as of now. Pakistan need a miracle to turn things around.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: India straightaway among the points after half-time. Great start for India in the second half.

  • Oct 6, 2023 1:06 PM IST

    KABADDI LIVE Score And Updates – Asian Games 2023: India lead 30-5 at half-time. Surely this should be embarrassing for Pakistan.

