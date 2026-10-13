Anup Singh to Ravinder Pahal: List of high-profile coaches appointed for Kabaddi Champions League season two

This will be the second Kabaddi Champions League edition but it is expected to be even better than the inaugural season

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Ahead of the much-anticipated season two of the Kabaddi Champions League, the coaching staffs of each and every franchises were announced. A total of 10 teams will compete in the tournament which had proved to be a major success in the first edition.

The dates have not been announced for season two of the KCL yet, but the tournament is expected to provide a very good platform for young and upcoming kabaddi talents across India. And in order to nurture the next lot of players, the franchises have announced several big names to take charge of their teams for the new season.

Former Pro Kabaddi League and India defender Ravinder Pahal has been appointed as head coach by the Karnal Kings while the Gurugram Gurus have welcomed Jagpal Singh. The biggest name perhaps is former India captain Anup Singh who has been appointed by Kurukshetra Knights.

Also Read: Asian Games gold medallist Ritu Negi left out of Himachal’s Rs 1 crore reward list, expresses disappointment

Anup Singh is one of the most successful captains in the history of PKL and his presence will largely benefit the the competition itself. Surender Nada, a Kabaddi World Cup and Asian Kabaddi Championship winner, will be in the dugout for Sonipat Stars. Nada will also grace the tournament and benefit the players.

Other franchises like Faridabad Fighters, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Hisar Heroes, Panipat Panthers and Jhajjar Jaguars have appointed Om Parkash Narwal, Samsher Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Vinod Kumar, Randeep Dalal and Ramesh Kumar.

Tournament set to be graced by Asian Games medallists

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League will also be graced by several players who returned from the 2026 Asian Games with a gold medal. Among those players are Sunil Malik of Karnal Kings, Ayan Lauchab of Sonipat Stars, Devank Dalal of Bhiwani Bulls, Ashu Malik of Hisar Heroes, Rahul Setpal of Gurugram Gurus, Jaideep Dahiya of Faridabad Fighters and Ankit Jaglan of Panipat Panthers.

The Indian team went undefeated in the continental showpiece and defended the gold by beating a competitive Iranian side in the finale by 40-34. Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal led the attacking front, while Sumit, Jaideep and Sunil Kumar took charge of the defense.

There were moments when Iran seemed to have the upper hand but the reigning champions held their nerves to pull off another memorable win. This was overall the men’s team’s 10th gold medal at the competition and third in a row.