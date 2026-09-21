Asian Games 2026: Champions India begin with 49-24 hammering of Japan in men’s kabaddi opener

Sunil Kumar's India men's kabaddi team thrashed hosts Japan 49-24 in their opening match of Asian Games 2026 on Monday.

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India men kabaddi team defeated Japan 49-24 in Asian Games 2026 opener.

Asian Games 2026: Defending gold medallist India began the defence of their men’s kabaddi title at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a domiant 49–24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Monday morning. Led by skipper Sunil Kumar, India asserted authority from the opening whistle, with Ashu Malik’s three-point Super Raid setting the tone early.

He was ably supported by Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star raiders Arjun Deshwal, Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab as the Indian team mounted the pressure. The Indians kept the Japanese raiding unit in check throughout the first half, inflicting three All-Outs for six points in addition to racking up 24 out points of their own.

Japan struggled to generate any sustained momentum against India’s defensive combinations, managing just five touch points and leaning on four bonus points to stay on the scoreboard. By the break, India held an unassailable 22-point lead at 31-9.

Asian Games 2026, Kabaddi – Men’s Team | Group A, India secured a convincing 49–24 victory over Japan in their group-stage match. India dominated the contest with 36 points from outs, 3 bonus points, 8 all-out points and 2 Super Tackle points. Captain Sunil Kumar led the side,… pic.twitter.com/hwA9VEl6gI — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2026

Japan regrouped after the interval, playing with sharper tactical discipline. Backed by calculated bonus-line hunting and quick hand touches, they pushed India into a tighter 18-15 second half, holding India to just 12 points after the break.

But the Indian defense refused to let the contest slip, inflicting a fourth All-Out and showing clutch awareness with a timely Super Tackle while down on numbers to snuff out any hope of a comeback. India’s offence had already done the bulk of the damage early, with direct dismissals accounting for 36 of their 49 points, against a Japanese attack that drew more than a third of its total from the bonus line.

The result gives India a winning start to their title defence, with the men’s team looking to extend a run that has yielded eight gold from the last nine editions of the Games.

Nyeman Wangsu finishes 15th in women’s changquan event in Wushu

Indian wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu finished in disappointing 15th place in the women’s Changquan final at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday. She scored 9.573 points in a 16-strong field to finish second from bottom at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Hong Kong’s Hui Yu Lydia Sham won the gold medal with 9.713 points. Macau’s Cho Man Sou took silver with 9.710, while Indonesia’s Eugenia Diva Widodo ended up with bronze with 9.706.

Wangsu received 4.900 in component A, 2.673 in component B and 2.000 in component C for her overall score of 9.573.

Wushu happens to be a Chinese martial art and competitive sport featuring choreographed routines that combine martial techniques, speed, balance and flexibility. In Changquan, the athletes are judged on the quality and difficulty of their movements, with scores awarded across execution, overall performance and difficulty, while deductions are made for errors and technical faults.