Asian Games 2026: Defending Champions India beat Iran in Women’s Kabaddi, edge closer to semifinals

India women beat Iran in their Asian Games 2026 kabaddi clash. The defending champions will face Japan next with a semifinal spot at stake.

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India women remain unbeaten in Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

India continued their title defence in the women’s kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 with a convincing 37-23 victory over Iran in their Group A match at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. The defending champions recovered from a slow start before taking control of the contest.

India will now face Japan in their final Group A match on September 24 at 4:15 PM IST, with a semifinal spot at stake.

India overcome early pressure against Iran

Iran started the match strongly and put India under pressure early on. They opened up an 8-4 lead as India struggled to settle into the contest.

Pooja then produced a big moment for India with a Super Raid that reduced Iran’s advantage. She followed that up with another excellent raid to level the scores and swing momentum India’s way.

India slowly settled down and began to pile the pressure on the Iranian backline. Their combined raiding and defending efforts gave them a 19-15 lead at the half.

India dominate second half

India continued in the same manner after the break and extended their advantage with a strong defensive display.

Iran was unable to convert their pressure into points as India kept breaking their raiding attempts. In the second half, India scored 18 points and Iran could manage just eight.

The Indian team finished the match with 37 points, including seven bonus points and four All-Out points. They also picked up a Super Tackle point in the second half.

The 37-23 victory keeps India firmly in the race for a place in the knockout stage as they look to defend the gold medal won at the previous Asian Games. India’s women are aiming for another strong run after beginning their campaign with a win over Bangladesh.

India miss out on Sepak Takraw semifinal

There was disappointment for India in the men’s team regu event of sepak takraw. The Indian team defeated the Philippines 2-1 in their final Group B match but still failed to qualify for the semifinals.

India needed a 3-0 victory to keep their semifinal hopes alive. However, the 2-1 result was not enough as Japan progressed on the tiebreak after India, Japan and the Philippines all finished with three regu wins.

A regu is a three-player team event in sepak takraw.

India win two regus but lose decisive contest

India began strongly by winning the first regu 2-0, with scores of 15-7 and 15-10. They then won the second regu 2-1 after a close contest.

The Philippines fought back in the third regu and won 2-0, with scores of 17-15 and 15-11. That result ended India’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.

India had earlier lost 1-2 to Japan and 0-3 to Malaysia. Japan also lost 0-3 to Malaysia but defeated the Philippines 2-1.

Malaysia joined Japan in qualifying for the semifinals. A place in the last four guarantees a medal in the men’s team regu event.