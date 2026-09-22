Asian Games 2026: Defending champions India hammer South Korea 63-31 in men’s kabaddi clash

Defending gold medallists India men's kabaddi team thrashed South Kore 63-31 in Group A match of Asian Games 2026 after their 49-24 win over Japan on Monday.

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India men's kabaddi team beat South Korea in second match in Asian Games 2026. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s kabaddi team continued their winning march at Asian Games 2026 with their second successive dominant 63–31 win over Republic of Korea in their second Group A clash at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Tuesday morning. Captain Sunil Kumar’s side, many of whose raiders and defenders are familiar names from the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), took early control of the contest and never let off the pressure.

The Indian raiding unit was clinical throughout, picking up 38 out points across the match against Korea’s 23, while the defence backed that up with a string of successful tackles that repeatedly stalled Korea’s attacking rhythm. India raced to a 34–14 lead at the interval, built on 23 out points and seven bonus points in the opening half alone, along with two All-Outs that Korea simply had no answer for. Korea’s raiders struggled to find gaps in the Indian defensive line, managing just 10 touch points of their own before the break.

SECOND CONSECUTIVE WIN FOR TEAM INDIA IN MEN’S KABADDI AT AG 2026 – Defeated South Korea 63-31 WELL DONE BOYS!!!! pic.twitter.com/hyZ40RI85N — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 22, 2026

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Korea showing marginally more fight but never threatening a comeback. India added a further 29 points after the restart, inflicting one more All-Out and stretching their bonus-point tally to 17 for the match, while Korea’s response yielded 17 points but nothing close to the scale needed to peg back the deficit.

With the win, India remain firmly on course to top Group A, having now beaten hosts Japan and Korea in successive outings. The men’s team next takes on Bangladesh on September 23 in Group A action as they continue their pursuit of a ninth Asian Games gold in the last ten editions.

Chetan Bhatt loses bronze medal playoff in karate

India’s Chetan Bhatt suffered a heartbreaking loss as he lost to Chinese Taipei’s Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after their men’s Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff ended at 1-1 at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan’s Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Both karatekas scored one Yuko each, but Chung emerged victorious by virtue of Senshu, having scored the first point. In karate, Senshu is awarded for the first point without the opponent having scored before and it can decide the winner when a karate bound ends in draw.

Alisha suffered a 1-6 loss to Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani of Indonesia in women’s Kumite 55kg round of 16.