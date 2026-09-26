Asian Games 2026: India men’s Kabaddi team win 4th gold medal in succession, edge past Iran

India retained the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday.
The two teams stayed level for large parts of the contest, with the score tied at 20-20 at one stage. India then found a way to move ahead and managed to maintain their advantage in the closing stages to secure another gold medal.
More to follow..
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kabaddi News on India.com.