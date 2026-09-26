Asian Games 2026: India men’s Kabaddi team win 4th gold medal in succession, edge past Iran

India retained the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday. The two teams stayed level for large parts of the contest, with the

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File photo of the Men's Kabaddi team at the Asian Games 2026. (Credits: Screengrab/Sony LIV)

India retained the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday.

The two teams stayed level for large parts of the contest, with the score tied at 20-20 at one stage. India then found a way to move ahead and managed to maintain their advantage in the closing stages to secure another gold medal.

More to follow..