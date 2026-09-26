EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Sports
  • Asian Games 2026: India mens Kabaddi team win 4th gold medal in succession, edge past Iran

Asian Games 2026: India men’s Kabaddi team win 4th gold medal in succession, edge past Iran

India retained the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday. The two teams stayed level for large parts of the contest, with the

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 26, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India men’s Kabaddi team win 4th gold medal in succession, edge past Iran
File photo of the Men's Kabaddi team at the Asian Games 2026. (Credits: Screengrab/Sony LIV)

India retained the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday.

The two teams stayed level for large parts of the contest, with the score tied at 20-20 at one stage. India then found a way to move ahead and managed to maintain their advantage in the closing stages to secure another gold medal.

Read more: Shreyas Iyer's Team India will face THIS team in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals match

More to follow..

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kabaddi News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.