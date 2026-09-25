Asian Games 2026: India women’s team march into kabaddi gold medal match with 48-24 win over Nepal in semifinal

India women's Kabaddi team will be fighting for the gold medal in the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday after their dominant win in semifinal.

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India women kabaddi team have entered the fnal at Asian Games 2026.

Asian Games 2026: India women’s kabaddi team remained on course for their fourth successive gold medal as they hammered Nepal 48-24 in the semifinal at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Friday to march into the gold medal match. The will take on the winners of clash between Iran and Chinese Taipei in the second semifinal on Friday.

Indian women raiders were relentless throughout the contest, finishing with 35 out points to Nepal’s 18, while the defence held firm to restrict Nepal’s attacking options and force three All-Outs across the match. Sanju Devi was central to India’s raiding threat, repeatedly breaking through Nepal’s defensive line to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

India took control early in the semifinal match, going into the break with a lead of 31–17 on the back of 23 out points and four bonus points. These came along with two All-Outs that Nepal’s defenders couldn’t counter. Nepal stayed in the contest through the opening half, picking up 13 touch points and a Super Tackle, but couldn’t close the gap.

INDIA WOMEN’S KABADDI TEAM INTO THE FINAL! ‍♀️ India defeated Nepal 48-24 in the semifinal to book their place in the Women’s Kabaddi Final at the Asian Games 2026! 5th CONSECUTIVE ASIAN GAMES FINAL for India! One step away from GOLD! pic.twitter.com/KpzHrgB9hB — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) September 25, 2026

The second half saw India manage the game comfortably, adding a further 17 points, including one more All-Out, to close out the match 48–24. Nepal’s response yielded five touch points and two bonus points after the restart, not enough to trouble India’s lead.

With the win, India advance to the gold medal match, which will be played at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Saturday against the winner of the second semifinal between Iran and Chinese Taipei. India will be chasing a fourth successive Asian Games title, continuing a campaign that has shown little sign of a challenge from the rest of the field.

The only time that India men’s and women’s kabaddi team have failed to win a gold medal in Asian Games was back in 2018 when both the titles were won by Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian women’s kabaddi team had completed an unbeaten Group A campaign at the Asian Games 2026 with a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan. The defending champions produced a strong all-round performance to finish the group stage with three wins from three.

In their biggest win of the tournament so far, captain Pushpa Rana led from the front as India made a blistering start to the contest, taking a 32-13 lead at half-time.

Meanwhile, the men’s team have also defeated Thailand 66-28 in the semifinal to also enter the gold medal match on Friday at the Asian Games 2026.