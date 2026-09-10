Asian Games 2026: India’s Kabaddi teams aim to defend Men’s and Women’s gold medals in Japan

Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will aim to defend their gold medals in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/asian-games-2026-indias-kabaddi-teams-aim-to-defend-mens-and-womens-gold-medals-in-japan-8521310/ Copy

India Nation Kabaddi Team (Photo: SAI)

India’s kabaddi teams are set for another major challenge at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The target is clear – defend the gold medals won by both the men’s and women’s teams at the previous edition.

The kabaddi competition will be held from September 21 to 26. India’s men will begin their campaign against hosts Japan, while the women will face Bangladesh in their opening match.

India’s strong Asian Games Kabaddi record

India has a remarkable record at the Asian Games kabaddi. The men’s team has won eight gold medals, while the women have claimed three golds since the women’s event was introduced in 2010.

Overall, India have won 11 of the 13 gold medals available in Asian Games kabaddi, underlining their dominance in the sport.

However, the teams will be aware that their dominance has been challenged in recent editions.

Iran end India’s long winning run in 2018

India suffered a major setback at the 2018 Asian Games when Iran ended the men’s team’s run of consecutive gold medals. India had won every men’s kabaddi gold from 1990 to 2014 but had to settle for bronze in 2018.

Iran also defeated India in the women’s final that year, leaving the Indian team with a silver medal.

India responded strongly at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The women defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a closely fought final to regain the gold medal, while the men beat defending champions Iran 33-29 in another thrilling contest.

Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi: India Schedule, Match Dates & IST Timings

Date Team Against Session 21 Sep Men Japan 6:00 AM IST 21 Sep Women Bangladesh 12:30 PM IST 22 Sep Men Republic of Korea 6:00 AM IST 23 Sep Men Bangladesh 6:00 AM IST 23 Sep Women Iran 6:00 AM IST 24 Sep Men Chinese Taipei 6:00 AM IST 24 Sep Women Japan 12:30 PM IST 25 Sep Men & Women Semi Final – 1 9:30 AM IST 25 Sep Men & Women Semi Final – 2 2:30 PM IST

26 Sep Women Final 9:30 AM IST 26 Sep Men Final 2:30 PM IST

New-look Men’s team brings fresh challenge

India’s men’s squad has a fresh look this time, with eight of the 12 players set to make their Asian Games debut. Only four members of the 2022 gold-winning squad have returned.

Experienced names such as Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar will provide leadership, while young Pro Kabaddi League stars Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal add plenty of attacking firepower.

The 12-member squad is: Ashu Malik, Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Gaurav Khatri, Sumit Sangwan, Ankit Jaglan, Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar.

Women’s team has experience and continuity

The women’s team has a stronger mix of experience. Ritu Negi returns after being part of India’s 2022 gold-medal winning side, along with Pushpa Rana and Sonali Shingate.

Sanju Devi will also be an important player after being named MVP when India won the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup. Her recent international experience could prove valuable in Japan.

India’s women’s squad features Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Sonali Shingate, Sanju Devi, Pooja Kajla, Ritu Sheoran, Jyoti Thakur, Pinki Roy, Manisha Kumari, Bhavna Thakur, Rajrani and Nikita Kumari.

Iran and Chinese Taipei among India’s main rivals

Iran remains a major opponent for India, particularly in the men’s competition, after their strong performances against India in recent Asian Games editions.

In the women’s event, Chinese Taipei has emerged as a serious challenger after pushing India all the way in the 2022 final. Iran will also be a key opponent in the women’s competition, with both teams placed in Group A.

With a largely new-look men’s team and the women defending a narrow 2022 final victory, India will face a strong test in Japan. The aim, however, remains unchanged – bring home gold in both events once again.