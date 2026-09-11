Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi Schedule: Groups, Teams, Fixtures and All you need to know

Here's the full schedule, teams, groups and matches for you for the Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi schedule

The Asian Games are ready to begin from September 19 to October 4, 2026. However, Kabaddi will be played from September 21 to 26 at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

All the teams in Kabaddi are ready to showcase their performances in the Asian Games to win gold. The competition will feature separate men’s and women’s tournaments.

There will be ten teams competing in the men’s tournament. On the other, eight teams are ready to compete in the women’s schedule. The group stage matches of the tournament will be played from September 21 to 24th. Meanwhile, the semi-finals and finals will be played on September 25th and September 26th.

Now, it’s time to discuss the Group stages for Kabaddi in the Asian Games 2025. Team India is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and Japan (the hosts of the tournament).

Meanwhile, Group B is filled with The Islamic Republic of Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Men’s kabaddi groups:

Group A : Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India

: Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India Group B: Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Iran

Let’s discuss the Women’s Groups in Kabaddi for the Asian Games 2026. The Group A includes Iran, Japan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal are in Group B.

Women’s kabaddi groups:

Group A : Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, India

: Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, India Group B: Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Nepal

Each team will face other teams in its group. Later, the top two teams from both groups will compete against each other in the knockout stage.

There will be no bronze medal matches in Kabaddi. The losing semi-finalist sides will receive bronze medals. While the top two teams will fight for a gold medal match.

Time to know team India’s matches for the group stage in the Asian Games 2026. The Indian team will face the hosts Japan on September 21. Their rest of the matches will be against South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

On the other hand, the Indian women will face Bangladesh in their first clash on September 21. Later on, their fixture will be against Iran on September 23. After that, they will take on Japan to complete their campaign.

Asian Games 2026 men’s kabaddi schedule:

Asian Games 2026 women’s kabaddi schedule:

Recently, during an interaction with India.com. Star Indian player and one of the finest Kabaddi players of all time, Pawan Sehrawat shared the importance of the Indian side in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 and his side can’t talk about any particular side as a tough challenger in the tournament.

“See, Asian Games is not a small tournament. I am not going to talk about a particular side. I mean, it’s an Asian Games. From the first match to the final match, we will play with tough mentality. We can’t lose to anyone. So, for us, any team.”