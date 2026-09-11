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Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi Schedule: Groups, Teams, Fixtures and All you need to know

Here's the full schedule, teams, groups and matches for you for the Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Written by: Yash Chauhan Edited by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Asian Games Kabaddi schedule
Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi schedule

The Asian Games are ready to begin from September 19 to October 4, 2026. However, Kabaddi will be played from September 21 to 26 at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

All the teams in Kabaddi are ready to showcase their performances in the Asian Games to win gold. The competition will feature separate men’s and women’s tournaments.

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There will be ten teams competing in the men’s tournament. On the other, eight teams are ready to compete in the women’s schedule. The group stage matches of the tournament will be played from September 21 to 24th. Meanwhile, the semi-finals and finals will be played on September 25th and September 26th.

Now, it’s time to discuss the Group stages for Kabaddi in the Asian Games 2025. Team India is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and Japan (the hosts of the tournament).

Meanwhile, Group B is filled with The Islamic Republic of Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Men’s kabaddi groups:

  • Group A: Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India
  • Group B: Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Iran

Let’s discuss the Women’s Groups in Kabaddi for the Asian Games 2026. The Group A includes Iran, Japan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal are in Group B.

Women’s kabaddi groups:

  • Group A: Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, India
  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Nepal

Each team will face other teams in its group. Later, the top two teams from both groups will compete against each other in the knockout stage.

There will be no bronze medal matches in Kabaddi. The losing semi-finalist sides will receive bronze medals. While the top two teams will fight for a gold medal match.

Time to know team India’s matches for the group stage in the Asian Games 2026. The Indian team will face the hosts Japan on September 21. Their rest of the matches will be against South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

On the other hand, the Indian women will face Bangladesh in their first clash on September 21. Later on, their fixture will be against Iran on September 23. After that, they will take on Japan to complete their campaign.

Asian Games 2026 men’s kabaddi schedule:

Date Match Time
September 21, Monday Bangladesh vs South Korea 6:00 AM
September 21, Monday Nepal vs Thailand 7:15 AM
September 21, Monday Japan vs India 9:45 AM
September 21, Monday Pakistan vs Malaysia 12:30 PM
September 21, Monday Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei 3:00 PM
September 22, Tuesday Nepal vs Pakistan 6:00 AM
September 22, Tuesday South Korea vs India 7:15 AM
September 22, Tuesday Thailand vs Malaysia 9:45 AM
September 22, Tuesday Bangladesh vs Japan 12:30 PM
September 22, Tuesday Nepal vs Iran 3:00 PM
September 23, Wednesday South Korea vs Chinese Taipei 6:00 AM
September 23, Wednesday Malaysia vs Iran 7:15 AM
September 23, Wednesday Bangladesh vs India 9:45 AM
September 23, Wednesday Thailand vs Pakistan 12:30 PM
September 23, Wednesday Chinese Taipei vs Japan 3:00 PM
September 24, Thursday Thailand vs Iran 6:00 AM
September 24, Thursday South Korea vs Japan 7:15 AM
September 24, Thursday Chinese Taipei vs India 9:45 AM
September 24, Thursday Nepal vs Malaysia 12:30 PM
September 24, Thursday Pakistan vs Iran 3:00 PM
September 25, Friday Semi-final 1 9:30 AM
September 25, Friday Semi-final 2 2:30 PM
September 26, Saturday Gold medal match 2:30 PM

Asian Games 2026 women’s kabaddi schedule:

Date Match Time
September 21, Monday Iran vs Japan 8:30 AM
September 21, Monday Sri Lanka vs Thailand 1:45 PM
September 21, Monday Bangladesh vs India 4:15 PM
September 22, Tuesday Thailand vs Nepal 8:30 AM
September 22, Tuesday Iran vs Bangladesh 1:45 PM
September 22, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Chinese Taipei 4:15 PM
September 23, Wednesday Iran vs India 8:30 AM
September 23, Wednesday Japan vs Bangladesh 1:45 PM
September 23, Wednesday Chinese Taipei vs Nepal 4:15 PM
September 24, Thursday Thailand vs Chinese Taipei 8:30 AM
September 24, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Nepal 1:45 PM
September 24, Thursday Japan vs India 4:15 PM
September 25, Friday Semi-final 1 9:30 AM
September 25, Friday Semi-final 2 2:30 PM
September 26, Saturday Gold medal match 9:30 AM

Recently, during an interaction with India.com. Star Indian player and one of the finest Kabaddi players of all time, Pawan Sehrawat shared the importance of the Indian side in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 and his side can’t talk about any particular side as a tough challenger in the tournament.

“See, Asian Games is not a small tournament. I am not going to talk about a particular side. I mean, it’s an Asian Games. From the first match to the final match, we will play with tough mentality. We can’t lose to anyone. So, for us, any team.”

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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