Asian Games 2026: Kabaddi star Pushpa Rana praises Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu after Rs 1 crore prize money for gold medallists

Asian Games 2026 gold medallists Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur have been assured Rs 1 crore each by the Himachal Pradesh government, along with government job opportunities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/asian-games-2026-kabaddi-star-pushpa-rana-praises-himachal-pradesh-cm-sukhu-after-rs-1-crore-prize-money-for-gold-medallists-8533348/ Copy

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Asian Games gold medallists (Photo: IANS)

India’s Asian Games 2026 women’s kabaddi gold medallists Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur are set to receive a major reward from the Himachal Pradesh government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the three players of prize money of Rs 1 crore each after hearing their concerns during a meeting.

The three Himachal Pradesh players were part of the Indian team that successfully defended its Asian Games women’s kabaddi title in Aichi-Nagoya.

Pushpa Rana reveals what happened in meeting with CM

Pushpa Rana, who captained the Indian women’s kabaddi team, said the players had raised concerns over the earlier Rs 33 lakh reward announced for them.

Speaking to ANI, Rana said the Chief Minister listened to their concerns and assured them of the higher prize money. The players also requested Class-1 government jobs, with the CM responding positively to their demand.

“Our main issue concerned the Rs 33 lakh amount being offered to us. Meeting the CM was a truly pleasant experience; he spoke to us very kindly, put us at ease while listening to our concerns, and immediately made a favourable decision, assuring us that we would receive Rs 1 crore. We are hopeful that, in recognition of our own achievements, we too will be granted a Class-1 job. We presented this request to the CM, and he responded positively, assuring us that he has heard our plea and will work on it,” she said.

Three players to get government jobs

The Himachal Pradesh government has also assured the players of employment in government service.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said players who do not want to join the Police Department can be offered jobs in the Youth Services and Sports Department. This will allow them to continue their sporting careers while also contributing to the development of sports in the state.

A felicitation ceremony will also be organised soon, where the three players will be honoured and presented with their prize money.

Himachal government highlights sports policy

Sukhu said the state had increased prize money for sportspersons after revising its sports policy. He also stressed the need to improve sports infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan also praised the three players for their contribution to Indian kabaddi.

“Today, three young women from Himachal Pradesh have represented the Indian team: captain Pushpa Rana, Bhavna Thakur and Jyoti Thakur. They met with the Chief Minister as well as me today; it is a matter of great pride that players from Himachal have led the Indian team… It is a significant achievement that the daughters of Himachal Pradesh are bringing glory not only to the state but also to the nation on the international stage. The Chief Minister announced today that each of the players will receive Rs 1 crore. Regarding employment, the Chief Minister assured them that the recruitment process, in accordance with the rules, would begin soon,” he told reporters.

Kabaddi delivered a memorable double for India at the Asian Games 2026. The women’s team defeated Iran 37-34 in a close final to retain its title, while the men’s team came from behind to beat Iran 40-34 and win gold.

The achievements of Pushpa, Jyoti and Bhavna have now been followed by recognition and a major reward from their home state.