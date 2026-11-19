Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab gets Rs 17.4 lakh deal in KCL, reveals why Jhajjar Jaguars move is special

Ayan Lochab was signed by Jhajjar Jaguars for Rs 17.4 lakh, becoming the most expensive player at the KCL Season 2 auction. The kabaddi star opens up about representing his hometown.

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Asian Games Gold Medallist Ayan Lochab (Photo: PKL)

Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab is ready to take on a new challenge in the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL). The Jhajjar-born player became the most expensive signing at the Season 2 auction after Jhajjar Jaguars bought him for Rs 17.4 lakh.

While the big auction deal has put him in the spotlight, Lochab believes the opportunity to play for his hometown makes the move even more special. Having represented India at the international level, the kabaddi player will now get the chance to wear the jersey of a franchise connected to his roots.

For Lochab, the association is not just about joining a new team. It is also an opportunity to play for the people and place that have been part of his journey.

Ayan Lochab Excited To Represent Hometown In KCL

Lochab expressed his happiness about joining Jhajjar Jaguars and said representing his home district would be a unique experience. The player also credited KCL for providing kabaddi players with a platform to display their skills and develop their careers.

“Playing for Jhajjar Jaguars is a very special feeling for me. I have represented India at the international level, but getting an opportunity to represent my own hometown is something different altogether. KCL is giving players a wonderful platform to showcase their talent and grow professionally. I want to make this opportunity count and give the people of Jhajjar a reason to be proud,” he said.

Lochab was part of India’s gold-winning men’s kabaddi team at the Asian Games in Japan. His experience at the international level will be important for the Jaguars as they prepare for the league’s upcoming season.

Jhajjar Jaguars Owner Explains Lochab’s Importance

The franchise also sees Lochab’s signing as more than just a major auction purchase. Having a player from Jhajjar, who has already won an Asian Games gold medal for India, is a matter of pride for the team.

Jhajjar Jaguars owner Jagdeep Chhikara said the franchise was keen to bring the kabaddi star into its squad and believes his experience will help the team compete strongly.

“Ayan Lochab is not just an exceptional kabaddi player but also a proud sporting identity of Jhajjar. Having an Asian Games gold medallist from our own region represent Jhajjar Jaguars makes this association even more meaningful. We were determined to bring him into our squad, and his signing reflects our ambition to build a competitive team. We believe his international experience, dedication and understanding of the game will be valuable assets for the franchise,” Chhikara said.

Expectations High From KCL’s Biggest Signing

With a price tag of Rs 17.4 lakh, Lochab will enter KCL Season 2 as the auction’s most expensive player. The attention will now be on how he performs for the Jhajjar Jaguars when the competition begins.

The upcoming season will give him an opportunity to bring his international experience to the league while playing in front of his hometown supporters. Lochab would like to turn this special opportunity into good performances and make the people of Jhajjar proud.