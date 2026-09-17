Captain Pushpa Rana opens up on Indian women Kabaddi team’s bid to defend Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026

Indian women’s kabaddi team captain Pushpa Rana opens up on defending the Asian Games gold medal, while Pooja Kajla makes big statement ahead of the 2026 Games.

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Indian Women’s Kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana eyes GOLD at Asian Games 2026.

The Indian women’s kabaddi team is ready to take on the challenge of defending its gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Captain Pushpa Rana and experienced raider Pooja Kajla believe the team has prepared well and is looking to finish at the top once again.

Rana has been given the responsibility of leading the 12-member squad. The captain said the team has worked on different match situations, studied opponents and focused on the areas highlighted by the coaching staff.

Pushpa Rana confident about India’s preparation

Rana explained that the team has been using match videos and training sessions to understand what needs to improve before the Asian Games.

“First of all, we practice according to the situation. We also analyse the videos of the upcoming matches. Our coaches also tell us about the shortcomings of the past and what needs to be improved. And now we are working on that. I think our team is well prepared,” said Rana.

India have a strong record in Asian Games kabaddi, having won 11 gold medals overall, including three in the women’s event. The women’s team will now look to defend the title it won in Hangzhou after beating Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final.

Gold Medal is motivation, not pressure

India also won the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup last November, adding to the confidence around the squad. Rana believes the success of the previous generation gives the current team extra motivation.

“Yes, I feel that motivation. When our seniors have already done a good job, they have made their own history, so it is upto us to maintain that momentum. So, we see it as motivation, we don’t see it as pressure. We are also working hard to maintain that momentum,” she said.

Rana will captain India for the first time but has already served as vice-captain. She said the experience of senior players Ritu Negi and Sonali Shingate will be important during the tournament.

“I rely a lot on the seniors because they are already captains like Ritu Negi and Sonali Shingate. So, their advice is very important to me,” said Rana.

She also pointed to Chinese Taipei as one of the teams India will need to watch closely after their narrow defeat in the previous Asian Games final.

Pooja Kajla wants to inspire young girls

Kajla feels another Asian Games gold could have an impact beyond the kabaddi mat. The Arjuna awardee wants the team’s success to encourage more young girls to take up sports.

“First of all, it is very important to win gold at the Asian Games. Along with that, as we talk about the girls of the cricket World Cup, there are also juniors who are very inspired by the success of Indian women in sport. So, if we bring gold, then small children get inspired by us and they will also ask their parents to let them play,” said Kajla.

Kajla also praised the team’s strength and conditioning camp, organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) along with Mashal Sports. She said the sessions helped players understand the importance of recovery and sleep.

“They gave us a few more classes on sleep and recovery. So, I got to learn a lot from there,” she said.

India’s Kabaddi schedule at Asian Games

The women’s kabaddi competition will start on September 21. India will open its Group A campaign against Bangladesh before facing Iran on September 23 and Japan on September 24.

The semi-finals are scheduled for September 25, while the gold medal match will be played on September 26.

Indian Women’s Kabaddi team for 2026 Asian Games:

Pushpa Rana (captain), Ritu Negi, Sonali Shingate, Sanju Devi, Pooja Kajla, Ritu Sheoran, Jyoti Thakur, Pinki Roy, Manisha Kumari, Bhavna Thakur, Raj Rani, Nikita Kumari