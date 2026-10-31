Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Aditya Shinde’s Super 10 powers India to complete grand double, beat Sri Lanka 54-20 to win men’s final

India beat Sri Lanka 54-20 to win Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 men's final in Ahmedabad. Aditya Shinde Super 10, Bharat Hooda 8 points, Yogesh Dahiya High 5.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/commonwealth-kabaddi-championship-2026-aditya-shindes-super-10-powers-india-to-complete-grand-double-beat-sri-lanka-54-20-to-win-mens-final-8541198/ Copy

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India beat Sri Lanka 54-20 to win men's final

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India has done the grand double. After the Women’s team won gold earlier in the evening, India Men’s team became the first-ever men’s champions of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 by beating Sri Lanka 54-20 in the final in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With this big win, India completed a perfect campaign of eight wins from eight matches and lifted both men’s and women’s trophies.

Star raider Aditya Shinde was the hero of the final. He scored a brilliant Super 10, with 10 raid points from 14 raids, including four bonus points.

Bharat Hooda gave him great support and added 8 raid points, all in the second half. He was not tackled even once in his seven raids. Pankaj Mohite scored 6 points and vice-captain Naveen Kumar added 5 points.

In defence, Yogesh Dahiya was outstanding. He got a High 5, making five successful tackles from five attempts, all in the first half. Captain Surjeet Singh, Shubham Shinde, Pravesh Malik and Deepak Sankar scored 2 tackle points each.

Overall, India scored 30 raid points and 14 tackle points in the final. They inflicted four All-Outs on Sri Lanka and did not concede even a single All-Out.

For Sri Lanka, Maduwantha was their best player with 6 tackle points, including two Super Tackles. Ansaf and Viduranga scored 3 points each. Their raiders failed badly. Sabihan, Milinda Chathuranga and Viduranga, who had starred in the semi-final win over Kenya, could score only 5 raid points from 31 raids in the final. Sri Lanka also failed in seven of their nine do-or-die raids.

How India dominated the final

India started strong and led 15-8 with 10 minutes left in the first half, after inflicting one All-Out. Then they completely dominated and outscored Sri Lanka 15-2 to lead 30-10 at half-time. The second All-Out came in the last five minutes of the first half.

Sri Lanka managed just two successful raids from 21 attempts in the first half, while India made nine successful tackles from 10 attempts. After the break, India inflicted two more All-Outs, the last one in the final five minutes, and won the second half 24-10.

Across the match, India made 24 successful raids from 40, while Sri Lanka managed only seven from 41 raids.

UNSTOPPABLE TEAM INDIA! Indian Men’s Team bag the GOLD MEDAL as they beat Sri Lanka in the final! #CommonwealthKabaddiChampionship 2026 | LIVE NOW https://t.co/8jknyOGZJl | #CWKC 2026 https://t.co/HFdFe6fow1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2026

Aditya Shinde reacts after big win

Aditya Shinde was very happy after winning the title and thanked the Ahmedabad crowd.

“With more and more tournaments being held, it’s great for the people of Ahmedabad too, and we received so much support from them. We hope everyone comes out to support us the same way in the competitions ahead. There will be a celebration, a really big one, and it’s already going on here!” Aditya Shinde said.

India was unbeatable in the tournament. They topped Group A with six wins – beating England 46-26, Uganda 44-30, Malaysia 37-23, Nigeria 50-23, Tanzania 48-20 and Sri Lanka 45-24. In the semi-final, they thrashed Bangladesh 56-27 before the 54-20 win over Sri Lanka in the final. India scored 380 points and conceded only 193 in the whole tournament, and no team scored more than 30 points against them.

Earlier in the day, India Women also created history by beating Uganda Women 35-15 in the final to win the first-ever women’s Commonwealth Kabaddi title and complete the grand double for India.