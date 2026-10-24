Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 Day 2: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore win in men’s event, Kenya & Scotland shine in women’s

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship Day 2 Results: Bangladesh beat Canada 67-28, Sri Lanka & Singapore win, Kenya edge Sri Lanka 23-20, Scotland Women beat England.

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Sri Lanka register 50-28 win over Malaysia (Photo: X)

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore registered convincing wins in the men’s competition, while Kenya, Scotland and Malaysia also enjoyed successful outings in the women’s event on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The action continued at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, with teams delivering strong raiding performances and using all-out points to build comfortable leads. Kenya’s women secured a narrow win over Sri Lanka, while Scotland’s Kirsty Martin stood out with an impressive individual display against England.

Bangladesh beat Canada in Men’s Kabaddi

Bangladesh opened the men’s competition with a 67-28 victory over Canada. They led 33-18 at half-time and extended their advantage in the second half.

Md Rahman and Akash Md Julfiker scored 10 raid points each, while Md Al-Amin added eight. Bangladesh collected 45 raid points and inflicted five all-outs, leaving Canada unable to close the gap.

Sri Lanka and Singapore register comfortable wins

Sri Lanka followed with a 50-28 win over Malaysia after taking a strong 29-11 lead at the break. Milinda Chathuranga led the raiding effort with 16 points, while Viduranga contributed 11. Sri Lanka also picked up nine tackle points and inflicted three all-outs to seal the result.

Singapore produced a similar scoreline, defeating Scotland 50-28. They went into half-time with a 31-11 advantage and maintained control throughout the match. Aidil Asyraaf scored 10 raid points, while Aadil Senthilkumar added five. Singapore inflicted six all-outs, while Scotland managed only 11 raid points.

Kenya edge Sri Lanka in Women’s Kabaddi

The women’s match between Kenya and Sri Lanka proved much closer, with Kenya coming away with a 23-20 victory. Lavenda Odhiambo led Kenya with 12 raid points, while Lizzeanne Owino added three.

Kenya scored 15 raid points compared to Sri Lanka’s 11. However, Sri Lanka’s nine tackle points kept the contest tight until the final stages.

Kirsty Martin leads Scotland past England

Scotland’s women registered a 53-36 win over England after building a 26-15 lead in the first half. Kirsty Martin delivered the standout performance, scoring 25 points, including 24 raid points. Steele contributed six points as Scotland continued to add to their advantage.

Scotland finished with 38 raid points and inflicted two all-outs. England scored 26 raid points but could not recover from the early deficit.

Malaysia Women dominate Nigeria

Malaysia ended the day’s action with a commanding 63-8 win over Nigeria. They led 36-5 at half-time and continued to dominate after the break.

Darsini scored 14 points, including 13 raid points, while Dhurgadevi contributed seven tackle points. Malaysia collected 33 raid points and 14 tackle points, while inflicting 10 all-outs on Nigeria.

India’s women were scheduled to face Singapore at 6:45 PM on Saturday, followed by the men’s match against Uganda at 8 PM.