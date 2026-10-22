Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India men’s and women’s full schedule, squads, live streaming details

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship starts Oct 23 in Pune. India men vs England at 8:30 PM, women vs Malaysia at 6:45 PM - check full schedule, squads.

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Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India men's and women's full schedule, squads, live streaming details (Photo: VIJAY SONEJI)

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will begin their campaigns at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship on Friday, October 23, as they aim to win the first title in the competition’s history. The women will face Malaysia at 6:45 PM IST, while the men will take on England at 8:30 PM at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

The tournament runs from October 23 to 31 and features 23 teams from 13 nations. A total of 62 matches will be played, including 39 men’s and 23 women’s fixtures, as teams compete for a place in the semifinals and the chance to lift the championship trophy.

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: Group format explained

The men’s competition features 13 teams divided into two groups. India are placed in Group A alongside Nigeria, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Tanzania and Sri Lanka. Group B includes Bangladesh, Kenya, Canada, Australia, Scotland and Singapore.

The women’s event has 10 teams, split into two groups of five. India, Singapore, Nigeria, Uganda and Malaysia form Group A, while Bangladesh, Kenya, England, Scotland and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Each team will play every other side in its group once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, where the winners of one group will face the runners-up from the other.

India Men’s Kabaddi Team: Full schedule and squad

Surjeet Singh will captain the Indian men’s team, with Naveen Kumar serving as vice-captain. India will play six group-stage matches, beginning against England on Friday.

Their remaining fixtures are against Uganda on October 24, Malaysia on October 25, Nigeria on October 26, Tanzania on October 27 and Sri Lanka on October 29. All men’s group matches involving India are scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

India’s 14-member squad includes Surjeet Singh, Naveen Kumar, Yogesh Dahiya, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Sankar, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Pawar, Sachin Tanwar, Pankaj Mohite, Bharat Hooda, Shivam Patare, Neeraj Narwal and Aditya Shinde.

India Women’s Kabaddi Team: Full schedule and squad

Nidhi Sharma will lead the Indian women’s team, with Ritu named vice-captain. After their opening match against Malaysia, India will face Singapore on October 24, Uganda on October 25 and Nigeria on October 26. All four matches will begin at 6:45 PM IST.

The squad features Nidhi Sharma, Ritu, Muskan Sharma, Sabhai Gadhavi, Priya, Champa Thakur, Riya Kumari, Suman Sahu, Jyothi, Ritu Mitharwal, Renuka Choudhary, Simran Kamboj, Anu Sen, Sakshi and Karthika Ramesh. The women’s group stage will conclude on October 28.

Semifinals, finals and live streaming details

The semifinals will take place on October 30, with the women’s matches scheduled for 6 PM and 6:45 PM, followed by the men’s matches at 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM.

The women’s final is scheduled for October 31 at 7:30 PM, while the men’s final will begin at 9 PM.

Fans can watch the matches live on JioHotstar, with select evening fixtures, including the semifinals and finals, also available on Star Sports. Entry to the venue is free with prior online registration through Thumpn.

Organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) with approval from the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the championship will also offer a chance to showcase kabaddi ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.