Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India men’s and women’s team continue their strong with wins over Uganda and Singapore

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams registered convincing wins at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday

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Indian women's kabaddi team in action. (Photo: Special arrangement)

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams continued their strong start at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 with wins over Uganda and Singapore, respectively, on Saturday at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Indian men’s team defeated Uganda 44-30, while the women’s team registered a comfortable 32-16 victory over Singapore to make it a successful day for the hosts.

In the men’s match, Shivam Patare led India’s raiding attack with eight points, including six touch points and two bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Bharat picked up six raid points each, while Aditya Shinde added four points to the team’s total.

India scored 27 raid points, 11 tackle points and six all-out points during the match. The defence also played an important role in the win, with Ajit Pawar leading the way with three tackle points. Nitesh, Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak S contributed two tackle points each.

India completed 11 successful tackles, while Uganda managed only three. This difference in defence helped the hosts maintain control of the contest and secure a 14-point win.

For Uganda, Mulaire Daglas was the top scorer with nine raid points. Okidi Carnold and Sengendo Jimmy added five points each. Although Uganda matched India’s tally of 27 raid points, their defensive performance was not enough to stop the Indian raiders.

The Indian women’s team also put up a strong performance against Singapore. Sakshi led the raiding department with six points, while Renuka and Anu scored four raid points each. Nidhi Sharma contributed three points.

Also Read: Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 Day 2: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore win in men’s event, Kenya & Scotland shine in women’s

India collected 19 raid points, nine tackle points and four all-out points. Suman led the defence with four tackle points, while Muskan Sharma added two. Riya Kumari, Sabahi Gadhavi and Ritu picked up one tackle point each.

Singapore struggled to contain India’s attack and failed to register a single successful tackle. Arthi Selvan was their leading scorer with five raid points, while Anandarajan Sindini and M. Vishwalah Devi contributed four points each.

India’s two victories highlighted the strength of their raiding and defensive units. Both teams will look to continue their winning run in their next matches on Sunday, October 25. The Indian women will face Uganda at 6:45 PM, while the men’s team will take on Malaysia at 8:30 PM.