Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Sri Lanka women thrash England 65-16, Bangladesh rout Scotland 75-15, Canada dominate Australia

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship Day 3 saw Sri Lanka women beat England 65-16, Bangladesh defeat Scotland 75-15 and Canada thrash Australia 74-28 in Ahmedabad.

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Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Sri Lanka women thrash England 65-16

Sri Lanka’s women’s team produced a dominant performance against England, while Bangladesh and Canada also recorded convincing victories on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Nigeria also secured a win in the women’s competition, while Sri Lanka’s men held off a late challenge from Uganda in a close contest.

The matches took place at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, with teams delivering strong raiding performances and inflicting multiple All-Outs to secure important wins.

Canada start Day 3 with big win over Australia

Canada opened the day with a commanding 74-28 victory over Australia in the men’s competition. Anmol Thakur led Canada’s raiding effort with 16 raid points, while Manpreet Singh added 15 points and Amandeep Ranote contributed seven.

Canada collected 41 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs to keep Australia under pressure throughout the match. Australia managed only 19 raid points as Canada controlled the contest from the beginning.

Sri Lanka edge Uganda in close men’s match

Sri Lanka survived a tough challenge from Uganda to claim a narrow 36-34 win. Milinda Chathuranga led the scoring with 11 points, while Sabihan added nine to help Sri Lanka cross the line.

Uganda fought hard with Mulalira Daglas scoring eight points and Sengendo Jimmy adding six. But Sri Lanka’s 22 raid points and 10 tackle points proved decisive in the closely fought encounter.

England dominate Nigeria in men’s competition

England delivered another strong performance, defeating Nigeria 68-18. England hung on with 11 points from Anurajan Ragunathan and 10 raid points from Alvin Jason.

The English side finished with 34 raid points and forced five All-Outs. Nigeria struggled to find openings and managed only eight successful raids during the match.

Nigeria women beat Singapore

Nigeria’s women secured a comfortable 43-20 victory over Singapore. Robert Moses led the scoring with 13 points, while Arako Charles added seven.

Nigeria combined 21 raid points with 12 tackle points and inflicted three All-Outs to build a clear advantage. Singapore managed just 10 successful raids and could not close the gap.

Sri Lanka women crush England

Sri Lanka’s women delivered one of the day’s biggest performances, defeating England 65-16. Deshani led the raiding effort with 14 points, while Hirushi and Nadeeka scored eight points each.

Sri Lanka collected 41 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, leaving England with little room to respond. England managed only 10 successful raids as Sri Lanka dominated the match.

Bangladesh women complete biggest win of the day

Bangladesh ended the day in style with a massive 75-15 victory over Scotland. Brishti Biswas starred with a match-high 23 points, while Anzuara Ratry added seven.

Bangladesh scored 42 raid points and 15 tackle points, while inflicting six All-Outs on Scotland. The Scottish team managed only nine successful raids in a one-sided contest.

India’s next matches

India’s women are scheduled to face Uganda on Sunday, October 25, at 6:45 PM, while the men’s team will take on Malaysia at 8:00 PM. Both sides will look to continue their campaign with strong performances.