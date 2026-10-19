Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Surjeet Narwal, Nitesh Kumar among seven KCL players named in Indian men’s squad

Seven KCL players named in India 12-member squad for Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad from October 23-31. Read on to know the full details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/commonwealth-kabaddi-championship-2026-surjeet-narwal-nitesh-kumar-among-seven-kcl-players-named-in-indian-mens-squad-8537350/ Copy

Seven KCL players named in India men's squad for Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. (Photo: KCL)

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has received a boost after seven players associated with the league were named in India’s 12-member men’s squad for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. Naveen Goyat, Surjeet Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Bharat Hooda, Nitesh Kumar, Yogesh Dahiya and Neeraj Narwal will represent India at the upcoming tournament in Ahmedabad.

The championship will be held from October 23 to 31, bringing together teams for an important international kabaddi competition. The selection of seven KCL-associated players highlights the league’s role in giving Indian kabaddi players opportunities to compete and improve their skills.

Seven KCL players earn India call-ups

The seven players selected for the national squad have gained experience through competitive kabaddi platforms. Their inclusion is a case in point of how domestic leagues can help players develop their game and work toward representing India at the international level.

Naveen Goyat said wearing the Indian jersey was a matter of pride and highlighted the opportunities provided by KCL.

“Representing India is always a matter of immense pride. Platforms such as KCL provide players with opportunities to compete, improve their game and work towards bigger goals. It is encouraging to see players from the KCL ecosystem featuring in the national squad,” he said.

Surjeet Narwal also spoke about the value of competitive leagues in preparing players for bigger challenges.

“Playing for the country is a special responsibility. Competitive leagues help players maintain their standards and prepare for bigger challenges. It is a proud moment to see several players associated with KCL in the Indian team,” Narwall said.

Parvesh Bhainswal highlights importance of domestic Kabaddi

Parvesh Bhainswal believes regular competition and the right opportunities are important for a player’s growth. He said the presence of seven KCL-associated players in the squad shows the value of a strong domestic kabaddi system.

“Every player dreams of representing the country. Consistent competition and the right opportunities are important for an athlete’s development. The presence of seven KCL-associated players in the squad reflects the importance of a strong domestic kabaddi structure,” he said.

Bharat Hooda also expressed his determination to make the most of the opportunity.

“The Indian jersey carries great responsibility, and every opportunity to represent the country is special. We hope to make the country proud at the championship.”

Players look forward to international challenge

Nitesh Kumar said regular opportunities at a high level help kabaddi players show their abilities and work towards their goals.

“Kabaddi players benefit when they have regular opportunities to compete at a high level. Platforms such as KCL allow players to demonstrate their talent and pursue their ambitions.”

Yogesh Dahiya highlighted the hard work required to earn an India call-up.

“Representing India is the result of dedication, discipline and continuous hard work. It is encouraging that several players from the KCL ecosystem are part of the national squad.”

Neeraj Narwal also described selection as a proud moment for any player.

“Every player works hard for the opportunity to represent the country. Being part of the Indian squad is a proud moment, and competitive platforms can help athletes continue to develop.”

KCL players aim to make an impact

With seven of its associated players in the Indian squad, KCL will have a strong presence at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. The tournament will give the selected players another opportunity to represent the country and test themselves against international competition.

India will aim to make the most of its squad as the championship gets underway in Ahmedabad later this month.