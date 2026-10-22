Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: Teams, format and live streaming – All you need to know

A total of 400 players from 13 nations across the globe will compete in this much-anticipated Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships

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Snapshot from the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship press conference. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Ahmedabad will host the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 from October 23 to 31 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. The nine-day tournament will feature 13 nations and more than 400 athletes competing in the men’s and women’s categories.

Organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India with the approval of the International Kabaddi Federation, the championship will feature 23 squads and 62 matches. The men’s category will have 39 matches, while the women’s competition will feature 23 matches. The tournament will crown the first Commonwealth champions in both categories.

The championship was officially announced at a press conference on Wednesday, where organisers unveiled the tournament’s jersey, anthem, logo and mascot, along with the team captains.

India’s men’s team will be led by Surjeet Singh, with Naveen Kumar named vice-captain. Nidhi Sharma will captain the women’s team, while Ritu will serve as vice-captain.

The participating nations are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Scotland and Australia.

The semifinals in both categories will take place on October 30, with the finals scheduled for October 31.

The inaugural championship aims to increase kabaddi’s international reach and give players a chance to compete against teams from different countries. It is also expected to strengthen the sport’s case for possible inclusion in the Commonwealth Games.

Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the kabaddi championship will provide an opportunity for the city to host another international sporting event. Organisers also hope the competition will introduce kabaddi to a wider audience outside India.

Speaking at the press conference, Jitendra Pran Singh Thakur, General Secretary of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India stated that it is nothing less than a huge occasion. “It is a proud moment for Indian kabaddi to host the first Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad. We look forward to welcoming the participating teams and showcasing the spirit, skill and competitive intensity of the sport on an international stage,”

Tejasvi Gehlot, General Secretary of the International Kabaddi Federation, said the tournament was an important step towards expanding the sport’s international presence.

“The inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship marks an important step in expanding kabaddi’s international presence. Bringing national teams from across the Commonwealth together will give athletes a new platform to showcase their abilities and introduce the sport to a wider global audience,” Gehlot said.

The championship will be held under the theme “One Breath. One Raid. One Commonwealth.”

Where to watch and how to book tickets?

Fans can watch the matches live on JioHotstar, with television coverage available on Star Sports. Entry for spectators at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex will be free, subject to prior online registration through Thumpn.