Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: Kenya, Sri Lanka win men’s and women’s matches

Kenya and Sri Lanka won both men's and women's matches on the opening day of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/commonwealth-kabaddi-championship-kenya-sri-lanka-win-mens-and-womens-matches-8538695/ Copy

Commonwealth Kabaddi: Kenya, Sri Lanka win both matches (Image - X)

The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship began with six matches at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Friday. Kenya and Sri Lanka won both their men’s and women’s matches. Uganda and Scotland also won their matches by big margins.

In the men’s matches, Kenya beat Singapore 48-28. Kenya captain James Kamweti scored 19 raid points. Stephen Adongo scored seven points, while Samuel Wafula got eight points, including four tackle points.

Kenya scored 32 raid points, while Singapore scored 20. Kenya also got 12 tackle points, while Singapore got six. Kenya scored four All-Outs and did not let Singapore score any. Muhammad Aidil Mutalib was Singapore’s top scorer with nine raid points.

Sri Lanka beat Tanzania 48-21 in another men’s match. Milinda Chathuranga scored 11 points, while Viduranga scored 10. Sri Lanka got 25 raid points, while Tanzania got only nine. Sri Lanka also scored six All-Outs. Santhushta added five tackle points.

Tanzania tried to stop Sri Lanka with their tackles. Hafidhi Ali, captain Masudi Omary and Ibrahim Mashaka scored four tackle points each. Juma Sultania added seven raid points. However, Tanzania could not score from 17 raids.

Scotland beat Australia 59-30. Brar was Scotland’s top scorer with 25 points. He scored 23 raid points in 23 raids and did not lose any raid. Captain Ryan Mcgallagly scored 12 points, while Remy Friel got five.

Scotland scored 40 raid points and eight tackle points. Australia scored 25 raid points and one tackle point. Scotland scored eight All-Outs, while Australia scored two. Jasmeet Grewal was Australia’s top scorer with eight raid points. Divjot Singh and Kuldeep Singh scored four points each.

In the women’s matches, Uganda beat Singapore 61-12. Uganda scored 33 raid points and 16 tackle points. They also scored 10 All-Outs and did not let Singapore score any. Nakayongo Shirat, Ademun Lucy and captain Nalubega Olivia scored eight points each. Nayiga Mawanda scored seven points.

Singapore captain Anandarajan Sindini scored six points. Singapore scored 10 raid points and two tackle points. Arthi Selvan added four raid points.

Kenya’s women beat Bangladesh 34-25 in a close match. Lavenda Odhiambo was Kenya’s best player, scoring 25 points from 23 raids. She scored 25 of Kenya’s 26 raid points. For Bangladesh, Sraboni Mollick and Anzuara Ratry scored seven points each. Brishti Biswas added five points.

Kenya scored four All-Outs, while Bangladesh scored two. Kenya also got two tackle points, while Bangladesh got one. This helped Kenya win the match.

Sri Lanka’s women ended the day with a 53-10 win over Scotland. Sri Lanka scored 22 raid points and 20 tackle points. They also scored 10 All-Outs and did not let Scotland score any. Captain Hansamali scored six tackle points, while Madushani got five points.

Scotland could not score any tackle points. Rowen Strachan scored five raid points for Scotland.

On the first day, Kenya and Sri Lanka won both their men’s and women’s matches. Uganda and Scotland also started the championship with wins.