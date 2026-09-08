‘From first match to final, we’ll stay tough’, says Pawan Sehrawat | EXCLUSIVE

Pawan Sehrawat opens up on India's Asian Games 2026 preparations, tough opponents and the team's mindset ahead of the tournament. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/from-first-match-to-final-well-stay-tough-says-pawan-sehrawat-exclusive-8519935/ Copy

Pawan Sehrawat on Asian Games 2026

Star Indian Kabaddi player and one of the finest athletes of all time, Pawan Sehrawat opened up on India’s toughest challenge and competitor in the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

Pawan Sehrawat backs India to stay tough from match to final

In an exclusive interview with India.com from Delhi, India’s key player and one of the greatest players of all time, Pawan Sehrawat shared the importance of the Indian side in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 and his side can’t talk about any particular side as a tough challenger in the tournament.

“See, Asian Games is not a small tournament. I am not going to talk about a particular side. I mean, it’s an Asian Games. From the first match to the final match, we will play with tough mentality. We can’t lose to anyone. So, for us, any team.”

Pawan Sehrawat opens up on injuries, eyes another Asian Games gold

In Pawan Sehrawat’s career, injury played a major part. Ahead of the Asian Games 2026, Pawan Sehrawat opened up about his injuries and also revealed he is at his best position for the important tournament. “Injury is a part of the game. Injury is a part of the game. It’s not a big thing,” Pawan Sehrawat said.

“I had an injury before. After the injury, I was playing Asian Games. And this is a good thing for me. I had an injury again and I am playing Asian Games again. Last time I got a gold medal,” Pawan Sehrawat added.

Pawan Sehrawat reveals India’s plan to defend Asian games gold

After revealing his health and the team’s toughest rivals in the Asian Games 2026, Indian star Kabaddi player, Pawan Sehrawat shared what the Indian team can improve to win back-to-back gold in the Asian Games.

“It depends on the match. We try to play a one-sided match. But we don’t think it’s necessary. We tried to play a one-sided match last time. But this time we have changed our plans. Our coaches have changed. Our athletes have changed. I hope we can play a one-sided match,” Pawan Sehrawat concluded.

India defeated Iran in a thrilling Kabaddi final to win eighth Asian Games gold

Speaking about Team India’s performance in Kabaddi against Iran in the Asian Games 2023, the men’s team did a great job in the gold medal match. They beat Iran 33-29 in a close final in Hangzhou on October 7.

India looked strong before the final. They won all their earlier matches easily. In the semi-final, they beat Pakistan by a big score. Iran was also strong and reached the final without problems. The match was tight the whole time. Both teams scored points with good raids and tough defence. Every point was important.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat helped a lot near the end. His big raid kept India in front when the game got hard. Then Naveen Kumar got the last point with a good raid. The Indian players were so happy after the win.

This win gave India their eighth gold in men’s kabaddi at the Asian Games. It showed how well the team fights under pressure. Fans in India felt proud of their skill and spirit against a hard rival like Iran. It was a special moment for Indian kabaddi.