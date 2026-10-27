India beat Tanzania 48-20 to reach Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship semifinals

India thrash Tanzania 48-20 to reach Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship semifinals. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India reach Kabaddi Championship semifinals

The Indian men’s Kabaddi team beat Tanzania 48-20 at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad to reach the semifinals of the first Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. India played well in both raiding and defence and won the match by 28 points.

India scored 30 raid points and 10 tackle points in the match. The team also got six all-outs against Tanzania. Tanzania scored 15 raid points and five tackle points but could not get any all-outs against India. The Indian players kept scoring points and did not give Tanzania many chances to come back into the match.

Neeraj Narwal was India’s top raider in the match. He got 12 points from 16 raids with six bonus points. He helped India score important points and keep a good lead over Tanzania.

Naveen Kumar and Shivam Patare also helped India win the match. Both players scored nine points each. Naveen scored nine raid points from 11 raids. Patare also scored nine raid points from 11 raids. Both players kept attacking and helped India add more points to the scoreboard.

India’s defense also played an important role in the win. Shubham Shinde was the best of the defense for the team with five tackle points. Deepak had three tackle points and Pravesh Malik had two tackle points.The defenders did not allow the Tanzanian players to score more points and helped India maintain the control of the match.

For Tanzania, Juma Sultania was the main player in attack. He scored 13 points from 20 raids comprising nine bonus points. But Tanzania could not match the performance of India as a team.India’s raiders and defenders clicked together to help the side to an easy win.

The win ensured India’s qualification to the semifinal of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. The semifinal matches will be held on October 30 at 8:30 PM. India will now aim to continue playing well in the next round and move closer to winning the trophy.

Before the semifinals, India will play their last group-stage match against Sri Lanka on October 29 at 8:30 PM. The Indian team will look to finish the group stage with another win before moving ahead in the tournament.