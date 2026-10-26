India men and women extend winning run at Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026

India's women's team beat Uganda 41-18, while the men's side defeated Malaysia 37-23 at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday

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Snapshot from yesterday's play. (Photo: Special arrangement)

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams continued their winning run at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The women’s team defeated Uganda 41-18, while the men’s team registered a 37-23 win over Malaysia at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Gujarat.

India Women Beat Uganda 41-18

The Indian women’s team secured a comfortable 23-point victory over Uganda, with captain Nidhi Sharma leading the attack with nine points. Sakshi added eight points, while Anu finished with seven as India controlled the match.

India collected 25 raid points, 11 tackle points and four all-out points. Their defence also played an important role in keeping Uganda’s score down. Ritu led the defensive effort with six tackle points, while Jyoti contributed four.

Uganda managed 13 raid points and five tackle points but struggled to match India’s performance. Namataka Beatrice was their leading scorer with seven points, while Nabwegamo Catherine picked up two tackle points.

India’s two all-outs helped them maintain their advantage and secure another win in the competition.

India Men Defeat Malaysia 37-23

The Indian men’s team also put in a strong performance to beat Malaysia by 14 points. Neeraj Narwal led the scoring with 13 points, including four bonus points. Bharat contributed six raid points, while Aditya Shinde and Naveen Kumar added five and three raid points respectively.

India took control of the match in the first half, building a 27-11 lead at the break. Malaysia fought back after the restart, winning the second half 12-10, but the gap proved too large to overcome.

India finished with 27 raid points, four tackle points and four all-out points. Deepak S led the defence with two tackle points, while Pravesh Malik and Shubham Shinde added one each.

Isaac Alton and Leong Suresh Kim Seng scored six raid points apiece. Leong also contributed a tackle point. Malaysia finished with 18 raid points and four tackle points but could not recover from India’s strong start.

Both of India’s all-outs came in the first half, helping the hosts build a comfortable lead and secure the win.

The victories continued India’s strong start to the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. Both teams will look to maintain their form as the competition progresses.