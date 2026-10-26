India men’s and women’s Kabaddi Team beat Nigeria to secure fourth win at Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026

India men's and women's Kabaddi teams beat Nigeria at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India men's and women's kabaddi teams beat Nigeria

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams beat Nigeria in their matches at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 on Monday. The tournament is being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. India’s women won the match 38-10, while the men’s team secured a 50-23 victory. Both teams have now won four matches in the tournament.

The women’s team had a strong start and led 24-6 at half-time. They kept scoring points after the break and finished the match with a 38-10 win. With this victory, India also booked a place in the semifinals.

Anu was the top scorer for India, with 11 raid points from 17 raids. Sakshi added four raid points, while captain Nidhi Sharma scored two. India also did well in defence. Sabhai Gadhavi scored three tackle points, while Priya and Ritu added two tackle points each.

For Nigeria, Robert Moses scored six raid points, while Bassey Edet added two. Dennis Udeme scored one tackle point. However, Nigeria could not stop India from scoring points and struggled to keep up with the Indian players for most of the match.

India’s men’s team also had a good day as they beat Nigeria 50-23. They started strongly and went into half-time with a 25-7 lead. India stayed ahead in the second half and finished the match with a comfortable win. The Indian team scored 31 raid points and seven tackle points, while Nigeria managed 21 raid points and two tackle points.

Sachin led India’s attack with 12 raid points. Aditya Shinde also played well and scored 11 raid points. Pankaj Mohite added eight raid points and two tackle points. In defence, Surjeet Narwal led the team with four tackle points.

For Nigeria, Edem Wisdom Ita scored eight raid points. Ekpe Victory Emmanuel earned six points, including five raid points and one tackle point. Izu Prince Udah also added five raid points. Nigeria scored 16 points in the second half, but India had already built a big lead and stayed ahead until the end.

India’s women’s team will next face the second-placed team from Group B on Friday, October 30. The men’s team will play against Tanzania on Tuesday, October 27. Both teams will look to continue their winning run in the tournament.