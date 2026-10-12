Indian Kabaddi gold medallist Pawan Sehrawat receives huge honour from Delhi Minister after Asian Games 2026 heroics

India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat receives a huge honour from Delhi Minister after his spectacular gold-winning performance for India at the Asian Games 2026.

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Pawan Sehrawat receives huge honour (Photo - X)

The Indian men’s Kabaddi team achieved a huge milestone at the Asian Games 2026 as they secured a gold medal in the finals by defeating Iran 40-34 at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

After winning a gold medal for India in the Asian Games 2026, star Indian athlete, who is known for his impressive performances and also played a crucial role for India in the event, Pawan Sehrawat was felicitated by Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday at a grand civic reception in the national capital. Ahead of that, he also achieved a huge milestone in his career by winning the Arjuna Award.

Read more: Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat proudly wave Indian flag at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony

The felicitation ceremony was organized by Delhi Dehat and the Delhi Jat Samaj. While addressing his achievements, the Minister applauded him for his discipline and tenacity on the global stage. He also praised him for his phenomenal performance for India in the important events as it helped India to perform well on the global platform.

“Honouring Arjuna Awardee Pawan Sehrawat is an honour for the nation’s sporting talent and youth. He has enhanced the nation’s prestige through his extraordinary talent, discipline, relentless hard work, and indomitable will. His achievements are a matter of pride for the Indian sports fraternity and serve as a beacon of inspiration for youngsters to remain dedicated to their goals,” Singh said during the felicitation.

Delhi’s Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also highlighted the moments of the Asian Games, where Pawan Sehrawat shone for the Indian side. “Kabaddi is an integral part of India’s traditional sporting culture. Players like Pawan Sehrawat have provided this sport with a distinct global identity through their dedication and excellence. Delhi Dehat has consistently given outstanding sportspersons to the country, and felicitating such champions encourages the next generation to embrace discipline, fitness, and national pride,” he said.

Before the Asian Games 2026. In an exclusive interview with India.com from Delhi. Pawan Sehrawat shared the importance of the Asian Games for the Indian side and his side can’t talk about any particular side as a tough challenger in the tournament.

“See, Asian Games is not a small tournament. I am not going to talk about a particular side. I mean, it’s an Asian Games. From the first match to the final match, we will play with tough mentality. We can’t lose to anyone. So, for us, any team.”