Indian Kabaddi Player Brijendra Singh Choudhary sanctioned after doping violation at THIS event

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned after a doping violation at the Asian Beach Games. Check details.

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Brijendra Singh Choudhary (Photo - Instagram)

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned after testing positive for a prohibited substance during the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China. It was reported as an anti-doping rule violation by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the testing agency of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Choudhary’s urine sample was collected during an in-competition test on 27 April 2026. The sample returned an adverse analytical finding for brinzolamide, which is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under S5 – diuretics and masking agents. The substance is classified as a specified substance and is prohibited both in and out of competition.

Read more: Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu wins squash gold medal in Asian Beach Games

Choudhary accepts Anti-Doping violation

Choudhary accepted the anti-doping rule violation and the consequences imposed under the OCA’s anti-doping rules. As a result, his individual results from the Asian Beach Games have been disqualified, including his second-place finish in the men’s Beach Kabaddi event.

The sanction relates to Choudhary’s individual results. The case will now move to the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), which will consider whether any further action is required under its own regulations.

India reach Men’s Beach Kabaddi final

Choudhary was part of India’s six-member men’s Beach Kabaddi squad at the Sanya Games. The team also featured Jitendra Yadav, Yatharth Deshwal, Neeraj, Jai Bhagwan and Bhanu Pratap Tomar.

India booked its place in the final with a convincing 50-27 victory over Pakistan in the semi-final. However, Iran proved too strong in the title clash, beating India 44-31.

India were 11-23 behind at half-time and could not recover after the break. The result had given India its second consecutive silver medal in men’s Beach Kabaddi at the Asian Beach Games.

The ITA imposed the sanction on behalf of the OCA under the applicable anti-doping rules. The ITA has said the matter is resolved from the OCA’s side, while the IKF will now review the case and decide whether further penalties are necessary.

The decision can also be challenged before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by parties who have the right to appeal under the OCA anti-doping rules.

India Women continue winning run

Meanwhile, India’s women’s Beach Kabaddi team continued its impressive record at the Asian Beach Games. India defeated Sri Lanka 47-31 in the final to win the gold medal and claim a sixth consecutive title in the event.

India had earlier beaten Bangladesh 50-31 in the semi-final. The women’s team once again finished on top, extending its winning streak across six editions of the Asian Beach Games.