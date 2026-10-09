India’s Kabaddi Gold Story: How Haryana’s villages and Pro Kabaddi League are building champions

From village playgrounds to the Pro Kabaddi League, discover how Haryana continues to shape India’s kabaddi success. Here’s everything you need to know.

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The Indian kabaddi team celebrates after winning gold at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India’s double gold medal win in kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games has once again put Haryana in the spotlight. The state has long been a major centre for the sport, with village playgrounds, local coaches and growing professional opportunities helping young players make their way to the national level.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams defeated Iran in the finals at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 26 to defend their Asian Games titles. Haryana had a strong presence in both squads, underlining the state’s important role in India’s success.

Village grounds remain the starting point

For many young players in Haryana, the journey begins on muddy village grounds. They learn the basics of raiding and tackling before local coaches identify their talent and guide them towards district, state and national competitions.

In Bahu Akhbarpur village in Rohtak, 15-year-old Rakesh Balhara is training with hopes of becoming a professional kabaddi player. His inspiration is Shillu Balhara, an international player known for Circle Kabaddi, also called Badi Kabaddi locally.

Rakesh’s family is willing to make major sacrifices to support his dream. “My father is a great admirer of Shillu Balhara and wants me to be the next Shillu Balhara. He is willing to sell his farms [to fund his son’s training] to see me become an iconic player like Shillu,” Rakesh said.

His story reflects the hopes of many families who see sport as a possible career for their children.

Pro Kabaddi League makes the sport more attractive

The launch of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014 changed the way young players looked at the sport. Franchise teams, player auctions and television coverage brought kabaddi to a wider audience and gave players a chance to earn money and build professional careers.

National kabaddi coach Naveen Kumar believes the league has changed the game’s appeal.

“Pro Kabaddi League is the next most-watched sport on television after cricket. It’s not just the fame; the tournament has also made the game financially more rewarding for young players.”

The financial rewards have grown significantly. The highest auction bid rose from Rs 12.8 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.605 crore in 2023. In the 2025 auction, teams spent Rs 37.90 crore on 121 players.

Haryana continues to supply a large number of players to the league. According to Kuldeep Dalal, chairman of the Amateur Kabaddi Association, Haryana, 110 of the 243 players in the cited season were from the state.

Local support keeps the talent pool growing

The growth of kabaddi is also visible in villages where players receive support from coaches, families and local communities. Balwan Singh, sarpanch of Purkhas village, highlighted the scale of grassroots participation.

“There are six kabaddi playgrounds in the village where hundreds of players practice every day,” he said. “The community supports their efforts, felicitates winners and even honours parents for putting the children in Kabaddi. Children as young as 6 to 10 years come to the ground to play.”

While the PKL has created new career opportunities, the promise of a government job through sports quotas remains another motivation for families.

Haryana’s village grounds and academies continue to nurture young talent, helping the state remain a key contributor to Indian kabaddi as the sport reaches more fans across the country.