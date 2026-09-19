‘It is a moment of immense pride’: Star Kabaddi player opens up after being named Asian Games flag bearer

Pawan Sehrawat opens up after being named India’s male flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony alongside Manu Bhaker.

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Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat.

Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat has been named India’s male flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026. He will carry the Tricolour alongside double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker at the ceremony.

Pawan was announced as the replacement for shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who was initially selected for the honour. The change was made due to technical issues.

For Pawan, the opportunity has come despite a busy training schedule, little sleep and physical fatigue. The 2022 Asian Games gold medallist said the thought of carrying the national flag has given him fresh energy.

Pawan Sehrawat calls flag-bearer role a proud moment

Pawan said representing the country at the opening ceremony is a special feeling and admitted that he has barely slept due to his training commitments.

“It is a moment of immense pride for me. As I was saying, we have a set training schedule. Normally, whatever schedule our coaches or the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) decide, we train according to that. Today we had a gym session, and I had not slept since last night. After doing my gym session in the morning, I came straight here. So, I have been awake for many hours now, but I still have so much energy because of this opportunity—to carry my nation’s flag in my hand. Even while talking about it right now, it feels surreal,” he said.

2014 Asian Games final still fresh in Pawan’s mind

Pawan also looked back at the 2014 Asian Games, when India defeated Iran in the kabaddi final. He remembered former captain Rakesh Kumar’s brave effort after suffering a head injury during the match.

“My memories of the Asian Games go back to 2014, during the final match against Iran. I was very young at that time. Rakesh bhai was the captain of the team that year. The match went down to the final raid. Rakesh bhai suffered a head injury and had to be hospitalised, but he returned to the match after 10 minutes. Iran had the lead, but Rakesh bhai came back and made two or three tackles. In the final raid, Manjeet Chhillar bhai made the tackle,” he said.

Those memories helped shape Pawan’s dream of winning Asian Games gold for India. He eventually achieved that goal in 2022 and is now looking forward to another campaign in 2026.

“I saw that dream in 2014, fulfilled it in 2022, and now we will do it again in 2026,” added Pawan, who has turned up for Tamil Thalaivas in the previous Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season.

Pawan excited to share stage with Manu Bhaker

Pawan revealed that he initially shared the news only with his elder brother before informing the rest of his family. He also spoke highly of Manu Bhaker and said he was proud to be named alongside the Olympic medallist.

“I have met her once, she is a very motivated athlete. It is a proud moment for me to be a co-flag bearer alongside an Olympic medalist. She represents the women’s side, and I represent the men’s side, so it is a wonderful moment for me to share this with such a great athlete. When I first met her, she gave a very motivating speech to the entire Indian team. Today will probably be our second meeting, and that too will be alongside the entire Indian contingent,” he signed off.

Bhaker will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events at the Asian Games.

Pawan targets another Kabaddi gold

Pawan will also lead India’s kabaddi challenge as the team looks to defend its Asian Games title. India has won gold in men’s kabaddi at eight of the nine Asian Games editions since the sport was introduced in 1990. The only exception came in 2018, when India finished with bronze.

At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, India defeated Iran 33-29 to win the men’s kabaddi gold medal. Pawan will now hope to help India continue that record in 2026.