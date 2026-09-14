Kabaddi at Asian Games 2026: Meet the captains of all participating nations – Everything you need to know

With the 20th edition of the Asian Games fast approaching, this is the right time to know all about the captains who will lead their nations at the competition in just a few weeks' time

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The 2026 Asian Games is just five days away from start in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. The Indian contingent had a terrific outing in the previous edition three years ago in Hangzhou winning a record breaking 106 medals, which included 28 golds, 38 silvers and 40 bronze as India finished fifth in the overall medal standings.

This year, too, expectations are very high from the contingent, especially after the outstanding outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games just a few months ago in Glasgow. India returned with 39 medals and finished fourth in the medal tally in what was a truncated edition with only a select few disciplines.

India is sending a massive 500+ athlete contingent to the continental games with Athletics having the biggest representation with 73 participants. The Indians are once again expected to hit triple figures when it comes to winning medals with one of those disciplines being Kabaddi.

The sport has brought immense success to the nation with both the men’s and women’s teams securing podium finishes consistently across international events. In the last edition, India won gold across both the categories and with a new look team this time around, they will be hoping to emulate the feat from three years ago in Hangzhou.

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But it’s easier said than done. India will face stiff competition against nations like Iran, South Korea, Pakistan, Chinese Taipei and Nepal among others. The Iranians, in particular, will be the toughest of oppositions and they will be hoping to avenge the loss of the 2023 final.

At such big competitions, there are no big or small teams and therefore, India cannot take anything for granted. With the 20th edition of the Asian Games fast approaching, this is the right time to know all about the captains who will lead their nations at the competition in just a few weeks’ time.

Sunil Kumar (India)

The reigning champions will be led Haryana-born defender Sunil Kumar, who is a well known face in the Indian Kabaddi circuit. An Asian Championship and South Asian Games gold medallist, Sunil was a part of the Indian team that won gold in the previous Asian Games edition. In fact, he is among the only four players who were retained in the squad for the upcoming event.

Although he is designated as a defender, Sunil Kumar is effective as a raider as well. In the Pro Kabaddi League, Sunil has played 179 games and earned 453 points with a tackle success rate of 49%.

Fazel Atrachali (Iran)

The Iranian is another familiar face in the Indian Kabaddi circuit due to his antics in the Pro Kabaddi League. Fazel Atrachali is known for his ferocious gameplay and outstanding leadership qualities, which has seen him captain multiple PKL teams.

He has been a part of three title winning teams and it was only last year when he captained Dabang Delhi to the PKL trophy. He was also adjudged as the Most Valuable Player for earning 52 tackle points. Atrachali has been a part of four medal winning teams with Iran, including a gold at the 2018 edition.

Atrachali will be a key asset for Iran and he is one opposition captain that India has to be wary of.

Jang Kun Lee (South Korea)

Jang Kun Lee is another name that is very famous in India. The South Korean first burst onto the scene during the inaugural PKL season in 2014 when he earned 57 points from just 11 matches. Although the raider has been a bit inactive in the Pro Kabaddi circuit, Lee is still a player who brings plenty of experience and expertise.

From 111 matches, Jang Kun Lee has earned 499 points with a successful raid percentage of 45.05. His experience will be important for his nation at the Asian Games.

Mudassir Shah (Pakistan)

Mudassir Shah is an highly experienced player who will lead Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games. He has been a part of several international tournaments, including the Asian Championships. Mudassir’s father was also a Kabaddi player for Pakistan and though he dreams of winning the World Cup one day, the Asian Games 2026 presents a perfect opportunity for him and his side to find success.

Ghanshyam Magar (Nepal)

A product of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, a youth level Indian Kabaddi competition, Nepal captain Ghanshyam Magar somewhat knows what it takes to win silverwares. It’s something he experienced during his time with PKL outfit Haryana Steelers, who won the competition for the first time in 2024.

Ghanshyam, a natural raider, has been molded by none other than Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh. The latter’s coaching and guidance would have surely helped Ghanshyam, who will captain Nepal for the first time in the Asian Games.

He has played the last three PKL seasons with Haryana, earning 19 points from eight matches with a decent successful raid percentage of 54.54.

The other nations to participate in the Asian Games are Bangladesh, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Malaysia who will be led by Mijanur Rahman, Abe Tetsuro, Tsai Chung Hao, Thanongsak Srihera and D. Vijayan Kumaran respectively.

When will Kabaddi start at the Asian Games?

Kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games will be played from September 21 to 26 at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Aichi.