Kabaddi Champions League 2026: Player auction, total purse and star players on offer – All you need to know

A total of 300 players will go under the hammer including Asian Games 2026 gold medallists like Sunil Kumar, Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya among others

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/kabaddi-champions-league-2026-player-auction-total-purse-and-star-players-on-offer-all-you-need-to-know-8535932/ Copy

Representational image. (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of the much-anticipated second edition of the Kabaddi Champions League, the tournament has announced its player auction for the upcoming season on Saturday, October 17 with fates of total 300 players on the line. KCL season two is expected to provide a very good platform for up and coming youngsters.

Yesterday, the head coaches of all the 10 franchises were announced with the likes of former Pro Kabaddi League players – Ravinder Pahal and Anup Singh – among the ones appointed. The previous edition was a tremendous success and the organisers are coming up with a similar approach.

Total purse, players available and registrations

The player auction will see a total of 300 kabaddi fanatics go under the hammer with each franchise carrying a purse of INR 5 crores. More than 5000 players had registered themselves for the central trials, which took place in Sonipat and Rohtak over the last couple of months.

It will be a real test for all the 10 franchises as they will be hoping to win the auction battle before it all transpires on the mat.

The auction will see star players and Asian Games 2026 gold medallists like Sunil Malik, Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Neeraj Narwalm Yogesh Dahiya and Vijay Malik among others. There are also talks of a couple of international players trying out their fate in the KCL season two auction.

Each franchise needs to plan their investment smartly and make the most out of their budget of five crores.

Who are the coaches in KCL season two?

The Kabaddi Champions League will not only give a platform to experienced and young players but also a number of high-profile coaches who were once stars in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Former India captain and PKL winner Anup Kumar Singh is the biggest signing and he has been copped by Kurukshetra Knights while former Dabang Delhi defender Ravinder Pahal will take charge of the Karnal Kings.

Jagpal Singh will oversee the Gurugram Gurus, Surender Nada will be in the dugout for Sonipat Stars. Here are the other franchises and their coaches –

Faridabad Fighters Om Parkash Narwal, Bhiwani Bulls – Samsher Singh, Rohtak Royals – Jagdeep Singh, Hisar Heroes – Vinod Kumar, Panipat Panthers – Randeep Dalal and Jhajjar Jaguars – Ramesh Kumar.

Unlike last season, the league will be a 10-team affair after the inclusion of Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars. The dates for the new season is expected to be announced after the player auction on October 16.