Kabaddi Champions League expands to 10 teams, raises auction purse to Rs 5 crore ahead of upcoming edition

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) expands to 10 teams, raising auction purse to Rs 5 crore ahead of the upcoming edition of the league. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kabaddi Champions League season 2 to have 10 teams and bigger Auction budget (Image - X)

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will be seen playing with one major change. The league has decided to increase the competitors for the upcoming edition. Also, there will be a big change in the player’s auction budget as well.

Firstly, let’s discuss the first big change in the Kabaddi Champions League, the league has decided to expand the teams in this year’s edition. Previously, there were 8 teams competing for the title as of the upcoming edition. There are two new teams added to the league.

Read more: Kabaddi Champions League season two eyeing to cross 1000 million viewership

Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Gurugram Gurus, Sonipat Stars, Panipat Panthers, Faridabad Fighters and Hisar Heroes. These were the 8 teams. Meanwhile, according to the media reports, Jhajjar Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights are the two new entrants who will be seen competing in the Kabaddi Champions League.

The reason behind this expansion at the sudden moment in the Kabaddi Champions League is the uncertainty regarding the dates for the 13th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The next season is likely to take place in June or July 2027. This is because the previous TV deal has ended, and the league is yet to find a new media partner.

“KCL aims to contribute towards filling this gap by providing structured competition, franchise-based opportunities, player recognition and commercial visibility,” stated a release.

Well, it’s time to talk about the second big change in the league. The second-season player auction, held on October 17 as it will feature more than 300 players. Not only this, the higher budget will give teams more money and more options to build their squads.

Speaking about some players who received good money from franchises. Ayan Lochab emerged as the highest-priced player at Rs 17.4 lakh, joining Jhajjar Jaguars. On the other hand, Bharat Hooda was picked by Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh.

Star athlete Naveen Goyat was brought by Kurukshetra Knights for Rs 15.2 lakh. Meanwhile, Rakesh Singroha and Sunil Malik were signed by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.